Google’s NotebookLM Can Turn Documents into Narrated Video Slideshows

NotebookLM, Google’s popular AI-powered learning tool, is getting a big upgrade as it can now create Video Overviews based on your uploaded documents. It’s a visual alternative to Audio Overviews that shows slides in the form of a video to help people understand and learn topics better.

Google announced the addition of Video Overviews in NotebookLM, which can turn any given topic or document into a narrated video with images, diagrams, quotes, and data, tailored to your learning needs. This can be quite useful in explaining complex or abstract topics that cannot be understood with just words.

And just like Audio Overviews, users can customize Video Overviews in NotebookLM according to their preferences. You can tailor the video based on your knowledge level, learning goals, and target audience. You can add a custom prompt to describe what exactly you want to create with Video Overviews.

Apart from that, Google is also bringing upgrades to the NotebookLM Studio lab. “You’ll now find four distinct tiles at the top of the Studio panel for creating Audio Overviews, Video Overviews, Mind Maps, and Reports. All the content you create will appear conveniently in a list below these tiles,” explained Google in the blog post.

It further added, “And to boost your productivity further, you can now multitask within the Studio panel, letting you listen to an Audio Overview while simultaneously exploring a Mind Map or reviewing a Study Guide. The new, redesigned Studio makes it easier than ever to take your source material and generate a whole collection of formats to understand and share.”

Video Overviews is already rolling out for everyone globally in the English language; meanwhile, the improved Studio tab will be coming out in the next few weeks. Note that you can generate Video Overviews only on desktop for now.