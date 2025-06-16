Google Is Testing AI-Generated Audio Overviews in Search Results

Google is rapidly integrating AI features into its products. This time, Google is bringing ‘Audio Overviews’, similar to NotebookLM’s popular AI podcast feature on its search page. If you search for a long-tail topic, Google may offer a short AI-generated audio overview on the search page, which you can listen to understand the topic easily.

This doesn’t work for all search queries. If the system determines that your search query requires an audio overview, it’s generated on the fly. For example, if you search “how do noise cancellation headphones work,” Google will produce an audio overview (about 3-4 minutes), explaining the topic on the search page, just like NotebookLM’s AI podcast, but shorter.

Beneath the audio clip, you have the option to explore source pages where you can learn more about the topic. You can continue listening to the audio clip and work on other things. Increasingly, many people are preferring audio content to absorb information in a quick and hands-free way.

Google says the feature is currently in an experimental state, and users have to manually turn it on from Google Labs. Do note that initially, it’s available in a select few regions only. Google has also launched Portraits, an experimental AI feature that uses a digital avatar of an expert and Gemini to answer complex questions.