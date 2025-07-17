OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Agent Can Do Everything For You

On Thursday, OpenAI introduced a unified agentic model on ChatGPT that doesn’t just respond to your prompts, but actually performs complex, multi-turn tasks on your behalf. The new ChatGPT agent is designed to complete online tasks on a virtual machine. It can book dinner reservations, shop online, or even generate comprehensive PowerPoint slides or Excel spreadsheets for you.

The new ChatGPT agent brings together OpenAI’s two AI agents: Operator and Deep Research. The Operator AI agent can browse the web autonomously and interact with on-screen interfaces like a human to complete tasks. It’s like a visual browser.

And the Deep Research AI agent goes to the web to find relevant information and generate comprehensive reports with in-line citations. It’s like a text browser that is good at collecting, analyzing, and creating detailed reports.

Now, with the recent addition of Connectors, which allow ChatGPT to access external data sources such as Gmail, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc., all the pieces have come together to create a unified ChatGPT agent. Basically, Operator, Deep Research, and Connectors collectively power the new ChatGPT agent.

The ChatGPT agent can access its own sandboxed terminal, file system, and web browser to accomplish tasks. For example, the new ChatGPT agent can access your calendar and brief you about your upcoming meeting. You can also ask it to purchase shopping items, compare products, create a slide deck, and more.

To give you another example, the ChatGPT agent can retrieve a file from Google Drive using Connectors, open and navigate it using Operator, and then analyze its content using the Deep Research agent. Finally, the ChatGPT agent can create a comprehensive report for you, be it a PDF file, a PowerPoint presentation, or an Excel spreadsheet.

OpenAI says some tasks may take around 15 to 30 minutes to complete. And before taking sensitive actions like sending an email or making a reservation, the agent seeks your permission. Finally, the new ChatGPT agent is rolling out to Pro, Plus, and Team users, starting today.