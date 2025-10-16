Google Launches Veo 3.1 and Upgrades Its Flow AI Filmmaking Tool

Google has upgraded its powerful Veo 3 video generation model, and launched Veo 3.1 which delivers enhanced realism, better textures, lighting, and cinematic sound design. It’s part of an update to Flow, Google’s AI filmmaking tool, which brings granular scene editing tools, the ability to insert or remove objects, and generate longer, seamless clips.

Google’s Flow AI Tool Gets a Massive Upgrade

The Flow AI tool and Veo 3 AI model was launched five months ago during Google I/O 2025. Since then, video creators have requested Google to bring more artistic control and audio control across all features. Now, Google has launched an update to Flow with Veo 3.1, introducing many of those creative capabilities.

Users now have greater narrative and visual control and can generate rich audio with improved realism. The Veo 3.1 AI model has better prompt adherence and can follow the storytelling intent much more accurately.

You can also now use multiple reference images to define characters, objects, and style. The Flow AI tool can combine those images to create a cohesive scene. Not just that, the generated video now includes audio as well.

Next, you can provide a starting and ending image, and Flow creates a seamless video between both the scenes. Plus, you can now extend an existing clip to create longer shots, which goes up to a minute or more. This can be great if you want to generate a continuous shot. It uses the last frame of your clip to continue motion.

Finally, you can add new elements or objects into a scene and Flow adjusts lighting and shadows automatically to improve realism. Not to mention, you can remove unwanted objects or characters from a scene as well. You can use the new Veo 3.1 model in the Gemini app and Flow, starting today.