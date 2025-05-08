In 10 Years, You Might Not Need an iPhone: Apple Chief

Apple is currently facing one of the biggest hurdles in the company’s history, with Apple Intelligence failing to take off as expected. However, AI is not the only albatross around the neck of Apple, it is also facing a potential loss of its search engine deal with Google worth $20 billion. Interestingly, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, appeared to testify in the high-profile case and mentioned something during his statement that hints at a major change in the course of Apple’s action in the future.

It is not hidden that Apple has failed to come up with a viral and money-making product after launching the first iPhone in 2007. It has tried its hand on several projects, namely AR/VR headset, electric car, and more, but the results have not been satisfactory so far. Now, Eddy Cue’s statement hints at the next big project that Apple could be planning to undertake.

Artificial Intelligence is undoubtedly the future, and Apple has been pushing to bring AI to the forefront. As per Bloomberg, Eddy Cue said that 10 years down the line, the iPhone could be replaced by AI.

“You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now as crazy as it sounds. The only way you truly have true competition is when you have technology shifts. Technology shifts create these opportunities. AI is a new technology shift, and it’s creating new opportunities for new entrants.” – Eddy Cue, SVP Apple

While Eddy’s comments were mostly centered around the landscape of search in the future, as he was appearing for the Google vs. DoJ antitrust case, his statement hints that AI, especially AI search, could play a pivotal role in the future. So much so that it could make the iPhone obsolete in a decade.

So far, Apple has been struggling in the AI department with delayed features, false advertising of features, and half-cooked features. Siri’s contextual awareness feature is expected to arrive sometime in “the coming year,” as per Apple. Despite the advent of AI in the smartphone landscape, the iPhone becoming obsolete by 2035 is a far-fetched idea.

Eddy also mentioned that Apple is planning to add AI search options to Safari after witnessing a drop in searches on Safari in April this year. As per Eddy, conventional search engines will die out and AI-powered platforms will replace them, hence the step.

Do you think the iPhone will be replaced by AI in 2035?