While Google has expanded its hardware lineups beyond Pixel phones and now sells Nest smart home products, smart speakers, and Fitbit watches, the company does not have a physical retail store to showcase the products to its customers. This is, however, set to change this summer when the Mountain View giant opens its first-ever physical retail store in New York.

First-Ever Physical Google Store

Google announced its plans to open the first Google Store in NYC via an official blog post recently. The store will be located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan and will showcase an array of “Made by Google” products.

The extensive collection in the Google Store will range from Pixel devices to Nest products and Fitbit wearables to Pixelbooks. So, the store will act as an immersive space for customers to experience the company’s hardware and services in a convenient way.

Moreover, there will dedicated experts in the store who will attend to visitors and help them with their issues and curiosity. They will be able to help customers with troubleshooting devices, installations, and fixing a cracked screen.

In addition to this, the Google Store in NYC will also offer a pickup service for online orders. So, customers, who buy from the company’s online store, can select the NYC Google Store to pick up their orders.

Apart from making the storefront immersive for customers, Google is also thinking about the ongoing pandemic and how it changed physical shopping. So the store will be cleaned multiple times a day and will be limited to a certain number of visitors at a time. Masks, hand sanitation, and social distancing will be required at all times. Plus, the company will adhere to local and national restrictions to keep its employees and customers safe.

With its first-ever physical retail store, Google is entering the league of Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus, all those that have a chain of physical retail stores across the world. In fact, Apple opened its first all-glass Apple Store in Bangkok recently. So much like its competitors, Google wants to showcase its innovations physically for customers.

The company did not give an exact date for the opening of the NYC Google Store. But, it has confirmed that it will open doors to customers sometime in summer 2021.