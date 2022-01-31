Google Tests New ‘Close All Tabs’ Pop-up in Chrome for Android; Here’s How to Enable it

Google has been gradually improving its Chrome web browser on Android by adding various new features like a price tracking tool, among others. Now, a nifty new “Close all tabs” option in Google Chrome for Android is being tested to prevent users from accidentally closing important tabs. So, let’s take a look at the new feature and how you can try it right now.

Google Chrome Will ask Before it Closes All Tabs

The feature was initially spotted by Techdows and is available in the Chrome 100 Canary build on Android. It will show an additional confirmation box when users try to close all tabs at once in the web browser.

For those unaware, users can tap the three-dot menu in Chrome for Android to get a “Close all tabs” button to close all opened tabs at once. In the current stable build of the browser, when a user taps the button, it closes all tabs without any confirmation. So, if a user mistakenly taps the “Close all tabs” button, it can create a hassle for users to find the important ones again.

The new confirmation dialog box in the Chrome Canary build will avoid this. When a user taps the “Close all tabs” button in the three-dot menu, a “Close all tabs and lose unsaved data?” dialog box with a “Close all tabs” button and a “Cancel” button appears, enabling the user to cancel the process at this stage.

How to Enable ‘Close All Tabs’ Pop-up in Chrome for Android

If you want to try out the feature for yourself, you will have to download Chrome Canary (Free, Google Play Store) on your Android device for the feature isn’t available on Chrome’s stable version. Once done, follow the steps below to enable the feature.

Open the Chrome Canary on your Android device. Type chrome://flags in the address bar to go to the Chrome Flags page.

in the address bar to go to the Chrome Flags page. Search for “Close all tabs” in the search bar on this page, and you will see the “Close all tabs modal dialog” flag in the results.

Switch the “Default” option under the flag to “Enabled” to activate the feature. Relaunch the browser.

Now, you will see the new dialog box appear whenever tap on the three-dot icon at the top right and go to close all tabs in Chrome on your Android device.

This way, you can try out the feature in the Canary build of Chrome. As for its availability for Chrome’s stable version, there’s no word on it. However, as Google has already started testing it, we expect the company to bring the feature to the public very soon. Stay tuned for further updates and let us know if you have tried the new feature in the comments below.