If you’re a regular Chrome user, you would know that logging into the browser with your Google account automatically turns on sync. It makes your history, bookmarks, passwords, and more available across all of your devices. Google has, however, been stripping down the Chrome Sync feature to make data accessible via an account sign-in. And today, Google is making it easier to access all your passwords and payment details without turning on sync.

First up, Chrome for Android will soon allow you to sign-in with a single tap. You will be presented with a list of Google accounts on the device. Tap the one you want to use on Chrome, without having to re-enter your login credentials or using sync. This pop-up menu will also enable you to quickly open an Incognito window (as seen below).

If you don’t want to add an account to your device but use the same only on Chrome, it is now possible. Simply dismiss the dialog box and log into the browser separately, says the official blog post.

When you use the single tap login process, Google will make payment methods that are stored in the account available for autofill in Chrome. You will simply need to input the CVV number or confirm your biometrics to use any of the payment methods. “You can also save a new credit card to your account to use it across all your devices,” says the blog post.

As for the desktop experience, Chrome will make a similar change to the password management system. Google will soon enable you to autofill passwords (saved to the Google account) on websites – even when you have switched on sync or not.

Not only this, but Google Chrome will also let you choose where you want to save new passwords. “When you save a new password, Chrome will let you choose where you want to save it — on the device or in your Google Account,” says the blog post. You will be able to access all the passwords across your devices if you choose to save it to your account.

All of the aforementioned features will roll out to Google Chrome users over the next couple of months.