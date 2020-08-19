Google is making it easier for users to search for things like jobs, recipes, and products. The company is today making changes to Activity Cards and making them more useful when people use Google search. For the unaware, Activity Cards show up in Google Search to help you pick up where you left off last time you were searching for similar keywords. These cards will now have better information to help make them even more useful.

Online Shopping

For people who are into online shopping (and who isn’t?) Activity Cards will now surface products you have been searching. These will even include products mentioned in articles you read recently to help you make a better buying decision.

Jobs

The new Activity Cards will also make it easier for people on the job hunt to find new opportunities to work. You will now see relevant and new job listings in the activity card. This way, you will not have to spend time scrolling through listings you have seen before.

Recipes

I’m not sure about you, but I have been cooking a lot during the Coronavirus pandemic. Mostly because I’m paranoid about ordering in. With the improved Activity Cards, you will be able to find recipes for dishes you make often without having to look through and guess which one you used last time. The cards will surface related recipes, and show up a handy thumbnail image to make it easier for you to choose the correct one.

These new changes to Search are rolling out right away, so you should be able to start using them pretty soon. In the meantime, bookmarks work pretty well too.