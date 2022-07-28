Gmail Gets a Fresh Look with Chat, Spaces, and Meet Sections

Gmail has got its latest redesign, which is based on Material Design 3. This change now included dedicated sections for the Chat, Spaces, and Meet apps for what Google calls a “unified view.” Keep on reading to know more about this.

Gmail’s New Look Starts Rolling Out

Gmail will now feature the Chat, Meet, and Spaces sections in the top left portion for easy switching between these apps. There won’t be a need for separately opening any one of them. The official rollout comes after Google previewed the new design back in January.

You will also have the option to choose the apps you want to keep on the newly integrated sidebar via Quick Settings. Gmail will also include a separate section for labels, even customized ones.

Another change would be conversation bubbles and snippets of a message, along with the ability to give a quick reply to the message, much like WhatsApp.

Google wants to continue making Gmail an easier-to-use mailing platform and for this, it has now included search chips, which will make searching for emails much easier. You can have a look at them below.

Plus, more features will be added soon. This will include new accessibility features, better emojis, and an improved UI for tablet users. These shall be out soon and we will let you know once they do.

As for the new Gmail design, it has started rolling out and should reach people in the coming weeks. You will be able to enable it via the new visual configuration option in Settings and can also choose to keep the existing design if that feels suitable!