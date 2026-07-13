Major Genshin Impact Leak Reveals the 7.1 to 7.3 Snezhnaya Character Roadmap

Genshin Impact Snezhnaya will add a ton of new characters to the game, including the much anticipated Cryo Archon. A new leak has finally come forward, revealing the character road map between 7.1 and 7.3 versions. The leak includes release date for Tsaritsa, Vesna, Vodyanitsa, Mitya, Valeriy, and Danica, along with their elements and kit details. So, here is everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Snezhnaya character roadmap leak.

A leak via FSC and hxg on Reddit has the Genshin Impact community excited. It mentions the release date for Genshin Imapact Snezhnaya characters for the 7.1 to 7.3 versions, including Tsaritsa’s release date. Here is what is revealed in the Snezhnaya character roadmap leak:

Version 7.1 : Vesna and Vodyanitsa

: Vesna and Vodyanitsa Version 7.2 : Mitya and Valeriy

: Mitya and Valeriy Version 7.3: Tsaritsa and Danica

The leak doesn’t mention details on Genshin Impact 7.0, which has already been confirmed by Hoyoverse’s drip marketing campaign. If the leak is correct, then after Odette and Alyosha, the next two characters featuring on the Genshin Impact banners will be Vesna and Vodyanitsa. According to the leak, both Vesna and Vodyanitsa will be 5-star characters. Vesna is said to be an Anemo Stellar-Swirl main DPS, whereas Vodyanitsa is a Hydro character who will provide support for Cryo damage dealers.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

After them we have Mitya and Valeriy in Genshin Impact 7.2. The leak mentions Mitya as a 5-star Electro character, while Valeriy is said to be a 4-star character. Mitya is expected to be an Electro off-field Stellar-Superconduct sub-DPS, and Valeriy an on-field Stellar-conduct support.

Finally, Tsaritsa’s release date has been mentioned to be in Genshin Impact 7.3, which we had previously guessed as well. She will be a Cryo character, which is also obvious, and likely the strongest character of Snezhnaya, jumping to the top of our Genshin Impact tier list on release. On the other hand, Danica is also said to feature during this version, and she is said to be a 5-star Electro character. According to the leak, she is Stellar-conduct support.

With so many outstanding characters lined up for the coming days, you will need all the Primogems you can get. Use Genshin Impact codes starting today to save up as much Primogems and character ascension materials as possible before the update drops.

So, that’s everything about the Genshin Impact Snezhnaya character roadmap leak. Have more questions? Ask us in the comment section below.