Genshin Impact Adds Nine More 5-Star Characters in Free Constellations Event

Genshin Impact 7.0 livestream just concluded, and they revealed that nine new 5-star characters will be added to the ‘To Temper Thyself and Journey Far’ event. This is the Genshin Impact free character event, where players can obtain free 5-star characters using Stella Fortuna.

The nine new characters are Lyney, Wriothesley, Navia, Xianyun, Chiori, Sigewinne, Clorinde, Emilie, and Yumemizuki Mizuki. Many of them have not appeared in the Genshin Impact banners for a long time, so this is a good opportunity to obtain them.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube / GenshinImpact)

The ‘To Temper Thyself and Journey Far’ event is a recurring event where players can use Stella Fortuna to get a free 5-star character. Stella Fortuna can be obtained by completing daily tasks over eight weeks. With the nine new characters added to the list, here is the full list:

Lyney

Wriothesley

Navia

Xianyun

Chiori

Sigewinne

Clorinde

Emilie

Yumemizuki Mizuki

Klee

Albedo

Mona

Nilou

Baizhu

Hu Tao

Jean

Yae Miko

Dehya

Xiao

Tighnari

Ayaka

Shenhe

Ganyu

Wanderer

Cyno

Itto

Kokomi

Diluc

Qiqi

Ayato

Eula

Keqing

Yoimiya

Tartaglia

Out of all the characters, Lyney, Clorinde, Emilie, Klee, Albedo, and Yae Miko are amazing choices. Other than that, with Genshin Impact 7.0 introducing Stellar reactions, you can also expect buffs to Cryo and Electro characters. One interesting choice could be Eula, who is nefariously known to be a terrible character, but she may make a comeback soon due to the Stellar Conduct reaction.

With Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters soon to join the game, you can also look for specific partners for them. Qiqi is one character who has received a good update recently, making her viable again in the game. Other than that, many Genshin Impact Liyue characters will receive buffs soon, so you can look forward to that as well.

So, are you excited for Genshin Impact 7.0? Which free Genshin Impact character are you looking forward to getting among the nine new additions? Tell us all about it in the comments section below.