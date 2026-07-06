Genshin Impact Snezhnaya Will Bring Much-Awaited Buffs to Beloved Liyue Characters

Genshin Impact is already gearing up for its upcoming Snezhnaya journey. The trip to the Cryo Region will introduce many new things, with all attention centered on the new Stellar reactions. Genshin Impact Snezhnaya will be the arc where Cryo characters make a return to the meta. But that’s only possible if old characters also get a buff, which is exactly what Hoyoverse plans to do. New leaks confirm massive buffs are incoming for old Liyue characters in Genshin Impact Snezhnaya.

Genshin Impact Liyue Characters Set to Receive Stellar Reaction Buffs

With Genshin Impact 7.0 set to take players to Snezhnaya, the biggest gameplay change is going to be a meta shift to Stellar reactions. This includes the two new reactions, Stellar Conduct and Stellar Swirl. We have already seen how powerful Stellar Conduct can be with Sandrone’s build in Genshin Impact.

It has completely turned the weakest reaction, Superconduct, into an absolute powerhouse and a meta-defining reaction. However, it will only show its true effects when the new reaction also buffs the old characters.

With new Cryo characters like Odette set to feature in Genshin Impact banners soon, making old characters compatible with the new reaction will shake up the meta dynamics, overhauling our Genshin Impact tier list.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

According to leaks via DK2 on Reddit, Genshin Impact is planning to introduce its next set of old character buffs around the Chinese New Year. The buff will be related to Liyue characters and add Stellar Swirl reactions to their kits. This means that characters like Ganyu, Ayaka, Shenhe, and many more core freeze characters will make a return to the meta.

Every Genshin Impact player remembers how these characters used to rule the meta back in the day with the Freeze reaction. Not much later, the comps essentially disappeared from meta after new bosses started resisting being Frozen. Although we may not have a freeze meta once again, it’s good to see old Cryo characters set to make a return to the meta soon.

Genshin Impact had already done something similar with the Mondstadt characters with the Hexerei passives in Nod-Krai. So, I do have high hopes for the buffs incoming for Liyue characters in the future.

So, what’s your opinion on the possible Liyue character buffs in Genshin Impact Snezhnaya? Share your opinion in the comments section below.