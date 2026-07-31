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Genshin Impact 7.0 Will Let You Leave Secret Messages for Friends in Snezhnaya

Genshin Impact 7.0 brings one of Dark Souls' best features.
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
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Genshin Impact player messages
Image Credit: edited by Sanmay / Beebom
In Short
  • Genshin Impact 7.0 will let players leave messages on the ground for friends.
  • Players can choose words from different categories to form a message.
  • The message can act as a hint for a difficult puzzle to other players or simply be funny banter.
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Genshin Impact 7.0 livestream revealed many things, and among them was one feature that particularly stood out. Genshin Impact 7.0 will let players leave secret messages for friends in Snezhnaya. This is a feature mainly made famous by Dark Souls. It allows others to share hints about a path or puzzle with others, without actually joining them in their world.

Genshin Impact leave player messages
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube / GenshinImpact)

Snezhnaya’s map will have many new puzzles and hidden secrets. Allowing players to leave messages is going to be a great way for them to up the puzzle’s difficulty and allow community participation. According to the livestream, we can see a fair number of options that players will be able to use for messaging.

The options showed tabs for Expressions, Adjectives, and Nouns, which also allow players to mark an objective or thing in the environment. Similar to Dark Souls, the game won’t allow players to simply type in messages. They will have to piece together these words under different categories to form what they want to say.

Genshin Impact player messages
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube / GenshinImpact)

When the announcement was made, Genshin Impact players had already started making Elden Ring and Dark Souls memes about it. The most notable meme of “Weak foe ahead” right before a hard boss drew the most attention. Hoyoverse will also allow player trading in Genshin Impact 7.0, and nine new characters to the free constellations event.

Overall, Genshin Impact 7.0 is looking to be an amazing update with a ton of new features previously lacking in the game. Hoyoverse is going all in with the upcoming update, as it will open one of the biggest chapters in the game’s history. So, what are your thoughts about player messages in Genshin Impact 7.0? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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