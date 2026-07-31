Genshin Impact 7.0 Will Let You Leave Secret Messages for Friends in Snezhnaya

Genshin Impact 7.0 livestream revealed many things, and among them was one feature that particularly stood out. Genshin Impact 7.0 will let players leave secret messages for friends in Snezhnaya. This is a feature mainly made famous by Dark Souls. It allows others to share hints about a path or puzzle with others, without actually joining them in their world.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube / GenshinImpact)

Snezhnaya’s map will have many new puzzles and hidden secrets. Allowing players to leave messages is going to be a great way for them to up the puzzle’s difficulty and allow community participation. According to the livestream, we can see a fair number of options that players will be able to use for messaging.

The options showed tabs for Expressions, Adjectives, and Nouns, which also allow players to mark an objective or thing in the environment. Similar to Dark Souls, the game won’t allow players to simply type in messages. They will have to piece together these words under different categories to form what they want to say.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube / GenshinImpact)

When the announcement was made, Genshin Impact players had already started making Elden Ring and Dark Souls memes about it. The most notable meme of “Weak foe ahead” right before a hard boss drew the most attention. Hoyoverse will also allow player trading in Genshin Impact 7.0, and nine new characters to the free constellations event.

Overall, Genshin Impact 7.0 is looking to be an amazing update with a ton of new features previously lacking in the game. Hoyoverse is going all in with the upcoming update, as it will open one of the biggest chapters in the game’s history. So, what are your thoughts about player messages in Genshin Impact 7.0? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.