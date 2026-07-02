Genshin Impact Snezhnaya Map Locations and Future Expansions Leaked

Genshin Impact Snezhnaya’s map is going to be massive, with early leaks already showing an incredibly large area. The map is expected to be much larger than the release version of Nod-Krai’s map. Now, more leaks have surfaced that reveal all the Genshin Impact Snezhnaya map locations, along with some juicy details about the upcoming update.

List of all Genshin Impact Snezhnaya Map Locations

Every Genshin Impact 7.0 Snezhnaya map location has been leaked via KyvaldaDataMine on Reddit. Here are all the map locations revealed in the new leak:

Coagulating Cryo-Permafrost

Ancient Beast Icefields

Flamefeather Valley

Birch Snow-Burial Ground

Frost-Strike Cold Peak

Sretomorozsk

Dawn Station

Huntsman’s Cabin

Morepesok

Colorful Cryo Town

Sanctuary of Mourning

Snezhnograd

Glupov

Korolevskiy Theater

Train Terminal

Druzhna Headquarters

Zapolyarny Palace

House of Hesperides

Altar in the Clouds

Jack Frost Village

Tidesong Cavern

Ogulov Town

Living Tree Swamp

Pale Crown Palace

Sanctum Mountain Gorge

Volkodlak Tundra

Everfrozen Earth

Fellfrost Peak

Flamefeather Valley

White Birch Snowgrave

These locations can be placeholder names, as the leaks have come out of Genshin Impact 7.0 beta. So, expect them to change as we get closer to the final release date of the Snezhnaya update. Check out our Genshin Impact Snezhnaya character list to learn more about the upcoming characters as well.

All Genshin Impact Snezhnaya Map Expansions Leaked

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact)

Other than the map locations, the future Snezhnaya map expansions have also been leaked. Here are all the map expansions rumored for Snezhnaya after Genshin Impact 7.0:

Shadow Domain : A Space created by White Czar by separating human world force and virtual world force. Entering it weakens the connection with the Sky Island, which likely means Celestia. This will be an expansion of the 7.0 map.

: A Space created by White Czar by separating human world force and virtual world force. Entering it weakens the connection with the Sky Island, which likely means Celestia. This will be an expansion of the 7.0 map. Winter Local follow-up map : It will expand the main 7.0 map eastward into a large area.

: It will expand the main 7.0 map eastward into a large area. Hyperborea independent map : The ruins of Hyperborea will soon get their independent map in Genshin Impact 7.x. It will contain the Blue Crystal Nail, and the area will be filled with huge and magnificent buildings.

: The ruins of Hyperborea will soon get their independent map in Genshin Impact 7.x. It will contain the Blue Crystal Nail, and the area will be filled with huge and magnificent buildings. Ember Sea independent map: The summertime map expansion will be the Ember Sea independent map. Don’t expect it before 2027.

Hoyoverse has big plans for Snezhnaya in the coming days. It might be the biggest Genshin Impact map ever, surpassing Sumeru. If you are interested in more Genshin Impact leaks, then check our Odette and Alyosha guides to learn about their kit before 7.0 is released.

So, that’s everything there is to know about the new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya map location and expansion leaks. Have more questions about the upcoming update? Ask us in the comments section below.