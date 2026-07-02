Genshin Impact Snezhnaya Map Locations and Future Expansions Leaked

- Genshin Impact Snezhnaya map locations have been leaked.
- It includes the names of 30 different locations, some expected to be placeholder names that will likely change in the future.
- The Genshin Impact 7.x map expansion details have also been leaked, revealing the addition of the Shadow Domain and the Hyperborea independent map addition in the future.
Genshin Impact Snezhnaya’s map is going to be massive, with early leaks already showing an incredibly large area. The map is expected to be much larger than the release version of Nod-Krai’s map. Now, more leaks have surfaced that reveal all the Genshin Impact Snezhnaya map locations, along with some juicy details about the upcoming update.
List of all Genshin Impact Snezhnaya Map Locations
Every Genshin Impact 7.0 Snezhnaya map location has been leaked via KyvaldaDataMine on Reddit. Here are all the map locations revealed in the new leak:
- Coagulating Cryo-Permafrost
- Ancient Beast Icefields
- Flamefeather Valley
- Birch Snow-Burial Ground
- Frost-Strike Cold Peak
- Sretomorozsk
- Dawn Station
- Huntsman’s Cabin
- Morepesok
- Colorful Cryo Town
- Sanctuary of Mourning
- Snezhnograd
- Glupov
- Korolevskiy Theater
- Train Terminal
- Druzhna Headquarters
- Zapolyarny Palace
- House of Hesperides
- Altar in the Clouds
- Jack Frost Village
- Tidesong Cavern
- Ogulov Town
- Living Tree Swamp
- Pale Crown Palace
- Sanctum Mountain Gorge
- Volkodlak Tundra
- Everfrozen Earth
- Fellfrost Peak
- Flamefeather Valley
- White Birch Snowgrave
These locations can be placeholder names, as the leaks have come out of Genshin Impact 7.0 beta. So, expect them to change as we get closer to the final release date of the Snezhnaya update. Check out our Genshin Impact Snezhnaya character list to learn more about the upcoming characters as well.
All Genshin Impact Snezhnaya Map Expansions Leaked
Other than the map locations, the future Snezhnaya map expansions have also been leaked. Here are all the map expansions rumored for Snezhnaya after Genshin Impact 7.0:
- Shadow Domain: A Space created by White Czar by separating human world force and virtual world force. Entering it weakens the connection with the Sky Island, which likely means Celestia. This will be an expansion of the 7.0 map.
- Winter Local follow-up map: It will expand the main 7.0 map eastward into a large area.
- Hyperborea independent map: The ruins of Hyperborea will soon get their independent map in Genshin Impact 7.x. It will contain the Blue Crystal Nail, and the area will be filled with huge and magnificent buildings.
- Ember Sea independent map: The summertime map expansion will be the Ember Sea independent map. Don’t expect it before 2027.
Hoyoverse has big plans for Snezhnaya in the coming days. It might be the biggest Genshin Impact map ever, surpassing Sumeru. If you are interested in more Genshin Impact leaks, then check our Odette and Alyosha guides to learn about their kit before 7.0 is released.
So, that’s everything there is to know about the new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya map location and expansion leaks. Have more questions about the upcoming update? Ask us in the comments section below.