Genshin Impact Could Finally Add Player Trading in Snezhnaya, Leak Claims

Snezhnaya is the biggest Genshin Impact update ever, and it is expected to add game-changing features. A recent leak has revealed that player trading might finally arrive officially in Genshin Impact with the Snezhnaya update. If you were waiting for this feature as well, then learn everything there is to know about it from our coverage below.

Player Trading Will Be Added in Genshin Impact Snezhnaya

Player trading has been among the most requested features ever since the game’s release. According to a leak via Touko, the Snezhnaya update will finally add a trade system to the game. This trade system will allow players to trade food items and materials with each other. This includes character ascension materials.

This will make farming for ascension materials much easier in Genshin Impact 7.0 and forward, especially for those players who get limited time to play the game daily. However, the leak also mentions that players won’t be able to trade boss drops, and there will be a daily limit to it.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact players have been running farming routes since the game’s release. Material farming is one of the most boring aspects of the game, and having a trading system will greatly boost the community’s morale. Now, what currency will be used to trade is yet to be known. If I had to guess, players would either be using Mora or other materials for trading.

There is also a possibility that players will get to make their own list posting themselves, allowing them to ask whatever they want for it. Hopefully, this will make it much easier to farm for Odette and Alyosha‘s materials in the upcoming 7.0 update.

However, things might not go as planned. One of the biggest risks of trading is the economic aspect of it. For a trading system to be added so far after the game’s release, we would have to see how Hoyoverse plans on handling it.

Overall, I would definitely welcome a trading system for materials. I have always despised the farming system on Genshin Impact, ever since I obtained Qiqi back in Liyue. What’s your take on a possible trading system? Tell us in the comments section below.