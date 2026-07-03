Genshin Impact Odette Drip Marketing Announced, Confirms Release Date and Element

Genshin Impact is soon venturing into the cold, harsh land of Snezhnaya, the Cryo region. The Fatui Stronghold will unfold a new chapter for the players, and it will do so with a completely new set of characters. The first Genshin Impact 7.0 drip marketing is finally here, and it features Odette in all her glory. The drip marketing confirms Odette’s release date and element in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 7.0 Drip Marketing Features Odette, the New Cryo Sub-DPS

Odette is confirmed to release in Genshin Impact 7.0, expected to go live on August 12, 2026, with the announcement of her drip marketing. It also reveals that she will be a Cryo character, having the Stellar Linchpin instead of a vision. We have already seen Genshin Impact Odette’s kit based on the recent leaks, and it mentions that she utilizes Stellar Swirl and Stellar Conduct reactions as a Cryo sub-DPS.

The Odette drip marketing calls her a dancer, a ballerina of sorts. But Odette’s real identity is likely that of an assassin. Her appearance in the Genshin Impact Snezhnaya trailer clearly showed her attempting to assassinate someone, along with Alyosha and Vodyanitsa. Not familiar with these names? Check our Genshin Impact Snezhnaya character list to learn about each of the upcoming characters.

With that said, Odette is definitely going to be a meta character for the Snezhnaya arc. Based on her drip marketing order, we can assume that she will feature in the first half of the Genshin Impact banners. With so many amazing characters set to become playable in just over a month, you must refill your Primogem stocks using Genshin Impact codes.

Coming to Odette’s design, she truly stands out as graceful, with a flowing ballerina skirt and high heels. Her character design is colored in multiple shades of blue, which really goes well with her Cryo element. I cannot wait to see how Odette is actually going to play, and how she fares in our Genshin Impact tier list.

So, what’s your opinion on Odette’s drip marketing? Are you excited for her in the upcoming Genshin Impact 7.0 update? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.