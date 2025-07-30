ChatGPT’s New Study Mode Guides You Instead of Giving Quick Answers

OpenAI has added a new study mode to ChatGPT that guides the user through problems step-by-step instead of generating quick answers. This new mode is designed for students who want to learn and gain a deeper understanding of different concepts and subjects. Basically, the new ChatGPT study mode is designed to promote genuine learning.

Earlier, we reported on a feature called Study Together in ChatGPT, featuring the codename ‘tatertot’. This is the same mode, and now it’s rolling out to all ChatGPT users who are logged in. OpenAI says ChatGPT Edu users will get access in the coming weeks. You can choose the new study mode in ChatGPT under Tools > Study and learn.

As for the new mode, it engages students to think deeply about problems and develop cognitive ability to solve them. The study mode has a special system instruction that encourages critical thinking, curiosity, and self-reflection. It’s essentially the Socratic method of learning that guides the student instead of solving the problem in one go.

Students can use the new study mode in ChatGPT for homework help, exam preparation, learning about complex topics, and generating quizzes. It breaks down complex topics and offers real-life examples to explain concepts in a lucid manner.

With this mode, ChatGPT can become your personalized tutor that forces you to think and foster real learning. Note that OpenAI has not trained a new model for study mode; instead, it only uses a custom system instruction. The company says it plans to train a special model for learning in the future.