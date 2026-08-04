Beast of Reincarnation Opens to ‘Mixed’ Steam Reviews on Launch Day

Game Freak’s non-Pokemon RPG, Beast of Reincarnation, debuted on August 4, 2026, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, PC players have received the short end of the stick. Beast of Reincarnation currently has “Mixed” reviews on Steam due to multiple performance issues, including poor optimization, blurriness, bugs, and a washed-out visual look.

Beast of Reincarnation Debuts With Mixed Steam Reviews Over Performance Issues

Steam players have reported that the Beast of Reincarnation experience on PC has been subpar even though their specifications are well above the recommended requirements. So, naturally, these issues have spawned hundreds of “Mixed” Steam reviews for Beast of Reincarnation, and half of them highlight glaring problems with Game Freak’s RPG.

One user named Jero expanded on the game’s performance on an RTX 5090, commenting, “Beast of Reincarnation be like, have some blur, have some bloom, have some washed out colors that make you wanna puke, have performance issues that cause fps to randomly dump below 60 on a 5090 with 32g of vram”.

Image Credit: Game Freak Inc.

Many others have joined in slamming Beast of Reincarnation for its PC performance issues with Unreal Engine 5. You’d think an RTX 5090 with 32 GB VRAM would be enough to handle the game, but that’s somehow not the case.

One private Steam user states, “Game runs like garbage even with my specs, even Dragon’s Dogma 2 was better optimized than this at the start.” Similarly, the RTX 5070 Ti is also facing severe performance issues.

It’s true that developers now rely more on DLSS and other frame-generation tools rather than optimizing a game. Recently, Halo Campaign Evolved’s PC launch, also developed on Unreal Engine 5, debuted with “Mixed” reviews on Steam, mostly due to multiple login issues and minor performance setbacks.

Image Credit: Game Freak Inc.

However, it’s not all bad. Players have left “Recommended” reviews for Beast of Reincarnation’s PC version, praising the game’s flashy combat and stunning visuals. User Sohzin has lauded the game’s graphics, despite the performance issues, saying, “Just a little laggy in spots during cutscenes on cinematic while using Steam Deck. Otherwise, runs great. Game looks and runs amazing. Koo is best boi.”

Even then, the positive reviews urge players to wait for a sale rather than purchase Beast of Reincarnation at full price in its current state. Game Freak’s action RPG has all the ingredients of a successful soulslike. All it needs is consistent patches and updates to eliminate the performance issues on PC.