Marvel’s Wolverine Could Include Microtransactions, ESRB Rating Suggests

As players count down the days until the release of Marvel’s Wolverine, the ESRB has officially dropped its rating for the game. Apart from promising M-rated action, the Marvel’s Wolverine rating summary has also hinted that the game could feature microtransactions and other in-game purchases.

According to the official ESRB site, Marvel’s Wolverine will allow players to make in-game purchases, hinting at possible microtransactions. For players who don’t know, the ESRB usually applies the “In-Game Purchases” description to any game that lets you spend real-world money after you have already purchased the base game.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

This could mean anything from cosmetic skins and suit packs to possible future story DLCs. As of now, Insomniac has not given us a proper breakdown of their post-launch plans for Marvel’s Wolverine. However, for those who are worried about the in-game purchases, remember that it is standard for AAA PlayStation games these days.

The best example of this comes from Marvel’s Spider-Man, which featured extra costume packs and story DLCs, which eventually dropped over time in the PSN store. This means that the microtransactions mentioned in the ESRB rating are likely pointing towards optional cosmetics for players, including those in PlayStation Plus benefits.

Additionally, the microtransactions also apply to the different editions of Marvel’s Wolverine, as upgrading from the Standard Edition to a Digital Deluxe Edition after the initial purchase also comes under in-game purchases.

The in-game purchases label does not exclusively tell us if we will be treated to microtransactions for gameplay upgrades or just extra looks to dress Logan up. However, regardless of the microtransactions, players can still expect Marvel’s Wolverine to present a focused story mode, one that puts the spotlight on a single-player narrative rather than a bloated live-service model.

Marvel’s Wolverine is set to launch exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on September 17, 2026.