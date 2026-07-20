Beast of Reincarnation Preview Reveals 30-40 Hour Campaign, Fast Combat, and NieR Automata Vibes

Fans finally have insight into the Beast of Reincarnation from previews, and there’s a lot to take in. Developed by GAME FREAK Inc., this action RPG features both real-time and turn-based combat, aside from other unique elements. That being said, here’s what we know and what can be expected.

Beast of Reincarnation Previews Get Positive Reception, Story Length Revealed

Releasing on August, 4 2026, Beast of Reincarnation will take between 30 and 40 hours to complete the main game. Having said that, you may need a few extra hours to complete everything else. Despite being a souls-like game, previews suggest that it won’t be too difficult.

Based on what we’ve been shown, it’s somewhat similar to other titles: Stellar Blade, Sekiro, Ghost of Yotei, and FF16. It features both real-time and turn-based combat, with parry being slightly less demanding than Sekiro.

Here’s what TheBanditKing05 on X had to say about it: “Beast of Reincarnation is basically a crossover of Princess Mononoke X Hell’s Paradise IMO which is INSANELY EPIC and I already pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition! I’m super excited to play it!”

It’s clear to see that players are really excited for this title, and pre-orders seem to be going strong. To add a feather to the developer’s hat, Beast of Reincarnation will also feature open game zones. Unlike GTA 6’s chapter-based progression system, exploration will feel more organic.

The only question many are asking here is whether they’ll be able to change the difficulty setting. Given that there will be giant bosses, not everyone wants to duke it out for hours while they master patterns.

Image Credit: GAME FREAK inc.

Image Credit: GAME FREAK inc.

Image Credit: GAME FREAK inc.

That said, we do know that action will be fast-paced, and gameplay will be relatively simple to grasp. This does suggest that the learning curve will be rather gentle, unlike other hard video games. Based on feedback from early impressions, it would seem that anyone with a penchant for playing “should” be able to adjust quite easily.

We also know players will be able to slow down time. When issuing commands to Koo, expect time dilation. This fun mechanic should give you plenty of combos to work with and make combat interesting.

Unlike fast-traveling in games such as Crimson Desert, in Beast of Reincarnation, previews have revealed that Emma’s hair will be a functional system. When extended into the tree roots, you’ll be able to fast-travel. Lastly, you’ll be making use of Campfires to upgrade abilities.