Home > News > Beast of Reincarnation Preview Reveals 30-40 Hour Campaign, Fast Combat, and NieR Automata Vibes

Beast of Reincarnation Preview Reveals 30-40 Hour Campaign, Fast Combat, and NieR Automata Vibes

Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
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Beast of Reincarnation
Image Credit: GAME FREAK inc.
In Short
  • Beast of Reincarnation director inspired by Blade Runner themes says game is similar to titles such as Stellar Blade, Sekiro, Ghost of Yotei, and FF16.
  • Main story will take between 30 and 40 hours to complete and won't be as demanding as other Soul games.
  • Game will feature fast-paced action, dialled-down parry options, and the ability to slow time to issue commands to Koo.
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Fans finally have insight into the Beast of Reincarnation from previews, and there’s a lot to take in. Developed by GAME FREAK Inc., this action RPG features both real-time and turn-based combat, aside from other unique elements. That being said, here’s what we know and what can be expected.

Beast of Reincarnation Previews Get Positive Reception, Story Length Revealed

Releasing on August, 4 2026, Beast of Reincarnation will take between 30 and 40 hours to complete the main game. Having said that, you may need a few extra hours to complete everything else. Despite being a souls-like game, previews suggest that it won’t be too difficult.

Based on what we’ve been shown, it’s somewhat similar to other titles: Stellar Blade, Sekiro, Ghost of Yotei, and FF16. It features both real-time and turn-based combat, with parry being slightly less demanding than Sekiro.

Here’s what TheBanditKing05 on X had to say about it: “Beast of Reincarnation is basically a crossover of Princess Mononoke X Hell’s Paradise IMO which is INSANELY EPIC and I already pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition! I’m super excited to play it!”

It’s clear to see that players are really excited for this title, and pre-orders seem to be going strong. To add a feather to the developer’s hat, Beast of Reincarnation will also feature open game zones. Unlike GTA 6’s chapter-based progression system, exploration will feel more organic.

The only question many are asking here is whether they’ll be able to change the difficulty setting. Given that there will be giant bosses, not everyone wants to duke it out for hours while they master patterns.

  • Emma And Koo Beast of Reincarnation
    Image Credit: GAME FREAK inc.
  • Emma Fighting A Boss
    Image Credit: GAME FREAK inc.
  • Emma Fighting
    Image Credit: GAME FREAK inc.

That said, we do know that action will be fast-paced, and gameplay will be relatively simple to grasp. This does suggest that the learning curve will be rather gentle, unlike other hard video games. Based on feedback from early impressions, it would seem that anyone with a penchant for playing “should” be able to adjust quite easily.

We also know players will be able to slow down time. When issuing commands to Koo, expect time dilation. This fun mechanic should give you plenty of combos to work with and make combat interesting.

Unlike fast-traveling in games such as Crimson Desert, in Beast of Reincarnation, previews have revealed that Emma’s hair will be a functional system. When extended into the tree roots, you’ll be able to fast-travel. Lastly, you’ll be making use of Campfires to upgrade abilities.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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