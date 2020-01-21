Japanese photography and imaging company Fujifilm has today entered the projector market with its first ever offering the space. The Fujifilm Z5000 is the company’s new projector that Fuji claims is the world’s first projector with a folded two-axial rotatable lens.

The Fujifilm Z5000 is an ultra-short throw projector which comes with a rotatable lens allowing for omnidirectional image projection without the user having to move the projector itself.

The lens on the projector can be rotated in six directions, and has a total of 22 pattern variations. You can face the lens up, down, left, right, rear, and front. The Z5000 uses Fujinon lenses, and can project images not just on a wall, but on the ceiling or floor, and can switch between vertical and horizontal display. The Z5000 can display images on a 100-inch screen from a short distance of just 75cm as well, so it can easily be used inside a small room if you want.

“FP-Z5000 marks our entry into projector market. We are committed towards bringing the best of global technology to the country. Its omnidirectional image projection and ultra-short throw lens makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a projector solution. As an imaging solution company, we are excited to expand our businesses and enter the projector market. Being one of the leading player in medical imaging and camera industry, with this launch we want to revolutionise the projector industry in India and across the globe,” said Mr. Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd.

The company hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the Z5000 yet, but we will keep you updated.