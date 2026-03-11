Fortnite Save The World Goes Free: Everything You Need to Know

Fortnite’s first-ever game mode, Save the World, is finally going free. What first started as the original version of Fortnite slowly turned into a PvE mode, which was made into early access by Epic and then later released as a paid game mode.

In the past few years, since Epic focused on heavy development around the Fortnite Battle Royale mode, Save the World hasn’t gotten any major content updates apart from a few QoL fixes to match BR movement mechanics.

Fast forward to March 2026, Epic started teasing a major Save the World update inbound in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, and has now confirmed the PvE mode is going free-to-play. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite Save the World is going free-to-play on April 16, 2026, globally, as Epic released a video trailer and a dedicated website for the game mode. While the release time hasn’t been revealed, given the Fortnite update times, you can expect the new free-to-play mode to go live at around 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on April 16.

Image Credit: Epic Games

What is Save the World, you ask? Well, in short, the game mode is a PvE co-operative mode where players team up to fight zombie-like creatures called Husks. You build forts, place traps, and complete missions to defend objectives while surviving waves of enemies. You’ll also collect resources from these zones to craft weapons, equipment, and ammo to further fortify your bases to defend objectives more quickly.

Unlike Fortnite Battle Royale, the mode focuses on story progression, hero upgrades, and a loot collection mechanic rather than PvP combat.

Fortnite Save the World Announces Registration Milestone Rewards

Image Credit: Epic Games Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite has released a community goal for the Save the World Free to Play launch as milestone registrations are now live on the mode’s official website. Players can head on to the Save the World page and log in to their Epic accounts to register for the community goal.

All players who register with their Epic account contribute to the Save the World community goal. If you’re registered, you’ll earn an in-game reward for each milestone reached by the community. Here’s a list of all milestones and rewards you’ll earn in Fortnite:

Milestone Players Required Reward Milestone 1 300,000 Registered Players Save the World Jess Sticker Milestone 2 700,000 Registered Players Kyle’s Construction Spray Milestone 3 1,000,000 Registered Players Snowstrike Hero

Milestone 3 reward Snowstrike Hero is a Save the World-specific reward. This reward will be granted to all community goal participants when Save the World goes free-to-play on April 16. First-time players will get it after completing the in-game tutorial. If you’re a current Save the World player, it’ll be granted to you before then.

Snowstrike Hero (Final Pre-Registration Reward) comes with the following perks:

Standard Perk: North Star

Throwing Stars will slow enemies for 4 seconds instead of dealing damage.

Slowed enemies will explode for 167 base water damage if they receive melee damage or damage from another North Star explosion.

Commander Perk: North Star+

Throwing Stars will freeze enemies for 4 seconds instead of dealing damage.

Frozen enemies will explode for 167 base water damage if they receive melee damage or damage from another North Star explosion.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Moreover, as a thank you for the last nine years of world-saving, current players will receive free Superchargers, Vouchers, and Gold on April 16. Here’s a full list of rewards existing Save the World players will receive by performing the following actions:

1× Hero Supercharger – Promote a Hero beyond Level 50

1× Weapon Supercharger – Promote a weapon beyond Level 50

1× Trap Supercharger – Promote a Trap beyond Level 50

5× Survivor Supercharger – Promote Survivors beyond Level 50

1× Hero Recruitment Voucher – Recruit a Hero of your choice

1× Weapon Research Voucher – Unlock a weapon of your choice

10,000 Gold – Spend in the Event Store (to be renamed “the Exchange”) for valuable items

But not just that, founders will continue earning V-Bucks through Daily Quests, Mission Alerts, Storm Shield Defense Missions, and existing Challenges. Also, Epic is pausing new purchases of Save the World starting March 11 at 8 PM ET to prepare, but current players can still play.

Fortnite Save the World Supported Platforms

Since Fortnite is available on almost every major device out there, you might assume Save the World will be too. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

On April 16, Save the World free-to-play will only be playable on:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

PC

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Amazon Luna

Save the World will remain unavailable on smartphones and tablets (including through cloud gaming) and the original Nintendo Switch 1.

Are you excited for the launch of the free-to-play and improved Fortnite Save the World? Let us know in the comments below!