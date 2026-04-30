Home > News > Fortnite Reveals Star Wars Day Roadmap with New Mandalorian Movie Sneak Peek

Fortnite Reveals Star Wars Day Roadmap with New Mandalorian Movie Sneak Peek

Portrait of Pranav Maytray Pranav Maytray
Comments 0
Fortnite Star Wars Day Roadmap
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Epic Games will be holding Fortnite Star Wars Day celebrations throughout the month of May.
  • The festivities will include new and returning Star Wars skins, as well as new Star Wars Creative modes.
  • Players will also get to experience a 10-minute sneak peek of The Mandalorian & Grogu as part of the celebration.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Epic Games has officially revealed its most ambitious Fortnite Star Wars crossover to date, turning the month of May into a month-long celebration of the Force. As anticipation builds for the theatrical release of The Mandalorian & Grogu on May 22, the Fortnite Star Wars Day roadmap is positioning itself as the premier digital hub for fans of the galaxy far, far away.

Fortnite Star Wars Day Roadmap Promises a Month Filled with Galactic Fun

According to the Fortnite Star Wars Day roadmap, the May the 4th festivities are kicking off earlier this year, featuring a mix of nostalgic skins in the Fortnite Item Shop, Creative maps, and a world-first digital cinema event. Here is the complete Star Wars Day roadmap:

Fortnite Star Wars Day Roadmap
Image Credit: Epic Games

Starting May 1, 2026, the Fortnite Discover tab will be populated with 3 new flagship Creative experiences built using the UEFN Star Wars toolkit. This includes:

  • Galactic Siege: A 10v10 class-based PvP battle across iconic planets.
  • Escape Vader: A high-stakes co-op survival mode where players must outrun the Sith Lord.
  • Droid Tycoon: A management sim allowing players to build and sell droids from blueprints.

The crown jewel of the Star Wars Day roadmap is undoubtedly The Mandalorian & Grogu Watch Party. As Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro previously hinted, this watch party will open up more Disney movies to premiere in Fortnite. The movie sneak peek will also feature a special message from Jon Favreau, the director of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

In the official blog post, Epic has also stated that iconic Star Wars outfits will be rotating out of the Fortnite Item Shop throughout the month of May, giving players a bunch of choices for new cosmetics.

Are you excited for the Fortnite Star Wars Day celebrations this year? Tell us in the comments below!

Related Articles
Fortnite Update 40.30 Patch Notes: New Weapons, Clone Wars Skins, and More
Pranav Maytray Apr 30, 2026
Fortnite Mode Shutdowns 2026: What Happens to Your Skins, Cars, and V-Bucks?
Pranav Maytray Apr 29, 2026
Fortnite is Offering D4vd Cosmetics Refund to Players, Here’s How to Get
Pranav Maytray Apr 29, 2026
Fortnite Leak Reveals Ratatouille Collab Skins Coming Soon
Pranav Maytray Apr 29, 2026
#Tags
#Fortnite
Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...