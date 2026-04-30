Fortnite Reveals Star Wars Day Roadmap with New Mandalorian Movie Sneak Peek

Epic Games has officially revealed its most ambitious Fortnite Star Wars crossover to date, turning the month of May into a month-long celebration of the Force. As anticipation builds for the theatrical release of The Mandalorian & Grogu on May 22, the Fortnite Star Wars Day roadmap is positioning itself as the premier digital hub for fans of the galaxy far, far away.

Fortnite Star Wars Day Roadmap Promises a Month Filled with Galactic Fun

According to the Fortnite Star Wars Day roadmap, the May the 4th festivities are kicking off earlier this year, featuring a mix of nostalgic skins in the Fortnite Item Shop, Creative maps, and a world-first digital cinema event. Here is the complete Star Wars Day roadmap:

April 30 – Free Carbonite Fishstick back bling

May 1 – Star Wars Clone Wars skins

May 1 – Star Wars Creative maps

May 14 – LEGO Fortnite Odyssey x Mandalorian & Grogu

May 19 – The Mandalorian & Grogu 10 Minute Sneak Peek

May 21 – The Mandalorian Pen & Ink skin in the Item Shop

May 26 – Q&A session with Jon Favreau

Image Credit: Epic Games

Starting May 1, 2026, the Fortnite Discover tab will be populated with 3 new flagship Creative experiences built using the UEFN Star Wars toolkit. This includes:

Galactic Siege: A 10v10 class-based PvP battle across iconic planets.

A 10v10 class-based PvP battle across iconic planets. Escape Vader: A high-stakes co-op survival mode where players must outrun the Sith Lord.

A high-stakes co-op survival mode where players must outrun the Sith Lord. Droid Tycoon: A management sim allowing players to build and sell droids from blueprints.

The crown jewel of the Star Wars Day roadmap is undoubtedly The Mandalorian & Grogu Watch Party. As Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro previously hinted, this watch party will open up more Disney movies to premiere in Fortnite. The movie sneak peek will also feature a special message from Jon Favreau, the director of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

In the official blog post, Epic has also stated that iconic Star Wars outfits will be rotating out of the Fortnite Item Shop throughout the month of May, giving players a bunch of choices for new cosmetics.

Are you excited for the Fortnite Star Wars Day celebrations this year? Tell us in the comments below!