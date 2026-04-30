Fortnite Update 40.30 Patch Notes: New Weapons, Clone Wars Skins, and More

Fortnite Update 40.30 is here, and despite being a smaller patch than its predecessor, it brings a ton of exciting new content to the game. This includes new weapons, Star Wars skins, and much more. If you want a thorough breakdown of everything added with this new update, check out the Fortnite patch notes for the 40.30 update right here.

Downtime for the Fortnite 40.30 update began on April 30, 2026, at 4 AM ET. Much like previous updates, this took Fortnite into a scheduled downtime of 3 hours. Additionally, matchmaking and other services were taken down 30 minutes before downtime began. However, the servers are now back up.

Cube Splitter SMG

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Elites have been hard at work in the fight against the Dark Voyager, and a new weapon from their arsenal, the Cube Splitter SMG, is making its debut with the Fortnite 40.30 Update. This will be one of the most unique SMGs the game has ever seen, as it will allow players to shoot out tiny Cube shards that stick to enemies and explode after a short interval. Given the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 loot pool, this new SMG will surely wreak havoc.

Reforged Infinity Blade

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Ice King’s trusty weapon is also making a return with the Fortnite 40.30 update as the Reforged Infinity Blade. This new yet familiar weapon has been reworked from the OG Infinity Blade from Chapter 1, making it much more balanced for Chapter 7 Season 2. Players will be able to sprint with the Infinity Blade this time around while also dishing out massive damage numbers if they manage to get close to their enemies.

The weapon is currently locked behind the Fortnite Showdown Rivalries milestones and will be unlocked as a Rift Anomaly when Team Ice King crosses the required threshold.

Star Wars Clone Wars Skins

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As the May the 4th celebrations approach, Epic Games is diving deep into the Star Wars Prequel era with Fortnite Clone Wars skins. The new wave of the Star Wars skins will feature Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano in their iconic Clone Wars looks and animation style. The collab will also feature other Clone Wars-themed cosmetics like Fortnite Kicks, back blings, and pickaxes, when it releases in the Item Shop on May 1, 2026, at 8 PM ET.

Map Changes: New Elites Landmark

Image Credit: Epic Games

With the recent developments with the Fortnite Reload mode and the Dark Voyager, the storyline is heating up as the Elites join the fight against the enigmatic villain. To reflect this, Epic has added a new Elite landmark to the Chapter 7 Season 2 map. The landmark currently has a rift over it, seemingly linked to the one in the Reload mode. This could tie into the next Fortnite live event at the end of the season.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Blitz is also receiving an update with v40.30, as Oathbound items from Chapter 4 will be returning to the Blitz loot pool. This includes the Ex-Caliber Rifle, which shoots out explosive projectiles, and the Shockwave Hammer, one of the best mobility items in Fortnite’s history.

Custom Matches Options

With the release of the Fortnite 40.30 update, Epic has also finally added the option to customise custom matches for creators. This new update will allow content creators to change certain parameters during a custom match, like time of day, pause storm, health, shield, and much more.

Animated Wives Bundle

Image Credit: Epic Games

Following the massive success of Peter Griffin’s debut in Chapter 5 Season 1, Epic Games has added the Lois Griffin skin to the files with the 40.30 update. Unlike Peter’s buff physique, Lois retains her classic animated proportions and will come equipped with some hilarious cosmetics in her set, referencing moments from Family Guy. This includes her boxing gloves from the iconic episode “Baby, You Knock Me Out.”

The Animated Dads update in 2025 was just the beginning. The Fortnite 40.30 update has also added the heart of the Belcher family, Linda Belcher, to the game files. The character is a pitting image of her design from the show and will come with her own burger-themed back bling and Fortnite Kicks. Finally, the King of the Hill collab is also getting a wave 2, with Peggy Hill making her debut in the Fortnite files with her unmatched confidence.

New Weekly Quests

The Fortnite 40.30 update also adds new weekly quests for players to complete. These quests will allow them to unlock the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass rewards quicker while also providing hints towards the ongoing storyline.

That wraps up everything new added with the Fortnite 40.30 update. What is the most exciting new addition for you? Tell us in the comments below!