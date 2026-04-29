Fortnite Star Wars Collab Expands As New Leak Reveals Clone Wars Skins

Just in time for the annual May the 4th festivities, a new leak has confirmed that the Epic Games x Star Wars collaboration is diving back into the prequel era with brand new Fortnite Clone Wars skins. The Clone Wars is one of the most beloved and revered parts of the entire Star Wars timeline, and its inclusion in Fortnite will surely be a sight to behold. Here is everything we know about the collab so far.

Fortnite Clone Wars Skins Will Bring Iconic Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Cosmetics to the Game

According to leaks from ShiinaBR, a reliable source in the community, Fortnite will finally get Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano in their signature styles from The Clone Wars animated series. Unlike previous iterations of the characters, which focused on the live-action Revenge of the Sith or the Ahsoka Disney+ series, these new Outfits will feature the stylized aesthetic of the beloved animated show.

Image Credit: X / ShiinaBR

Furthermore, thanks to the leaks from FireMonkey, we also have an idea of the cosmetics we can expect from the Fortnite Clone Wars collab:

Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Knight) skin

Ahsoka Tano (Padawan/Commander) skin

Two Back Blings

Two pickaxes

One pair of Fortnite Kicks

The leak suggests that the Fortnite Clone Wars skins will hit the Fortnite Item Shop on May 1, 2026, at 8 PM ET, serving as the appetizer for this year’s galactic celebrations.

The collaboration is not just great for fans of Anakin and Ahsoka, but also the Clone Wars animated series overall. It further shows how Epic Games is willing to bring characters from different timelines and series set in the Star Wars universe. This could mean players get to see other iconic characters like Captain Rex make an appearance in the Fortnite Item Shop down the line.

Are you excited about the new looks for Anakin and Ahsoka dropping in the Item Shop soon? Tell us in the comments below!