Star Wars Hits Fortnite UEFN This Week and Vader Is About to Become Brainrot

UEFN has become one of the most prominent parts of the Fortnite ecosystem, with Epic Games even redesigning their whole lobby UI to accommodate the massive list of modes deaigned by the community. While many see it as a double-edged sword for the game, it has undoubtedly made a huge impact.

Now, UEFN is about to get a major upgrade, with Epic Games revealing that Star Wars characters and other assets are being added to UEFN with the release of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 on March 19, 2026. This begs the inevitable question: how long till players see Darth Vader brainrot tycoon maps in the Fortnite library?

Fortnite UEFN is Days Away from Being Flooded with Star Wars Brainrot

The confirmation for Fortnite UEFN x Star Wars came from the official Fortnite Developers account on X, where the devs shared a video of a desktop screen with Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader before zooming in on the screen and launching into hyperspace upon clicking on the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. The video featured a caption that read: “That’s no moon… it’s a toolset?!” referencing the classic Star Wars line while confirming the arrival of the Star Wars toolset.

This means that players will soon be able to legally use assets like characters, buildings, and even the iconic Lightsabers from the Star Wars universe when creating their Fortnite UEFN experiences. Think of the roleplay potential, as well as telling your own stories set within the Star Wars universe with characters we all know and love like Boba Fett, Anakin Skywalker, and so many others. And the best part are the Lightsabers, which are among the first collaboration Mythics to be added to UEFN.

However, this also means that the inevitable “Luke Skywalker vs Darth Vader” and “Death Star Tycoon” Fortnite XP maps are going to be popping up everywhere. While most players agree that these types of maps can get repetitive, UEFN developers could put a whole new twist on these mundane maps with the help of the added library of assets.

Do you plan on making your own experiences in UEFN using Star Wars assets in Chapter 7 Season 2? Tell us in the comments below!