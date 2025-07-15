Fortnite Players Worried Over 12 Hour Downtime After Epic Fumbles Yet Again

Fortnite servers are currently offline as Epic Games announced a brief downtime yesterday for an upcoming v36.20 update that will bring new content to its core Battle Royale mode, OG, Reload, and the newly added Blitz Royale.

While a hotfix like this usually has a 4-hour downtime window, it’s been over 6 hours since the servers went down. They are still under maintenance at the time of writing, and frankly, that’s a bit worrying. As players were getting jumpy, dataminers uncovered the reason behind the delay, and it seemingly looks like you will have to wait for around 12-15 hours until you can become Superman in Fortnite once again.

According to the latest round of leaks on social media, Fortnite players may need to wait even longer than usual until Epic’s servers are back online and they are able to play the Battle Royale title again. As per dataminers, “Epic pushed today’s update with a build number that is lower than 36.10. This means it is impossible to end downtime until they build a new version.”

Its effect on the new update, you ask? Well, the last time a new build was needed to rectify such an error, it took Epic nearly 15 hours to correct it and push out an update.

After some more digging, dataminers like Osirion found out that the latest v36.20 patch was developed before the July 9 hotfix in a changelist. This means the new version will need to be modified once more until Epic can push a build across and it’s set live.

As of now, Epic has also posted on X on their Fortnite Status page about the downtime as they wrote, “Hey everyone, we’re extending downtime while we work to resolve an issue discovered during offline checks. We’ll do our best to get Fortnite servers online ASAP. Keep an eye on this thread for any future updates.”

Still, players should stay tuned to the official Fortnite Status page and the Epic website to check server status for an exact confirmation about the downtime. This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you posted about the latest updates right here.