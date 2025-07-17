Christmas Has Hit Fortnite in July but Players Aren’t Buying Into the Joke Due to This One Reason

Over the years, Fortnite has rolled out thousands of skins, from epic collaborations featuring beloved superheroes to chart-topping musicians brought to life as in-game characters. But while those collabs grab headlines, it’s Epic Games’ original quirky creations that have truly captured players’ hearts and sparked a frenzy of V-Bucks spending to expand their collections.

Characters like Fishstick, Peely, Midas, and Jonesy have become Fortnite’s iconic faces, with fans eagerly awaiting their next makeover — be it a sleek secret agent look or a spooky zombie twist. Yet, nothing quite matches the charm of seeing these favorites don a Santa hat. Christmas skins have long been a massive hit among the community.

Hoping to tap into that festive fever, Fortnite brought back holiday-themed skins for Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, and Shaquille O’Neal in the Item Shop today, playing up the “Christmas in July” theme with a wink. But the move didn’t land as hoped. Players have taken to social media to voice their disappointment, expressing a clear preference for classic Fortnite characters in holiday gear over yet another wave of celebrity cosmetics.

Fortnite Players Blast Epic for Releasing Collab Christmas Skins Instead of Original Characters

In a Reddit post on the FortniteBR subreddit, user darkawful2 shared a screenshot of the current Item Shop, which shows the Christmas skins in context, and slammed the overflow of collab skins being released repeatedly. They wrote, “I get the Christmas in July joke, but I am so tired of seeing the same 50 skins, between icons, collabs, and ‘No sweat.’ Release old skins you forgot about Epic, that people want, or new original ones.”

As of now, there are 14 collab skins in the Item Shop, including Dune, Bruno Mars, DC, Mortal Kombat, and the above-mentioned cosmetics. While the shop has also brought in some classic Fortnite Christmas skins with the collab ones, it seems like players wanted more.

One such player in the comments wrote, “Aww c’mon man, you don’t want to buy the ‘NEW!’ Santa Dogg outfit in the middle of hot a**, miserable July?” Another one chimed in, “They’ve gotten progressively bad from 5 years ago. Just slowly getting less creative with skins and items, more often having the less creative skins and items in the shop, and also having very selective hearing when it comes to giving the community what they want.”

Some players have been digging into the Item Shop’s offerings from the past three months and noticed a trend: over 40% of the skins are recycled collab cosmetics, popping up repeatedly with each reset. I’m with the community on this one — here’s hoping Epic dials back on the collabs and leans into what made Fortnite a legend in the first place: those wildly creative, goofy original characters that won us all over.