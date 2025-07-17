Fortnite’s New Squad Format is Built for Chaos, Speed and Sweaty Saturdays

Since its release in 2017, Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode has changed the gaming scene, with its 4-player squad structure serving as a cornerstone of its popularity. This cooperative style, which combined strategy, communication, and fast-paced action, established a new standard for the genre. Unlike solo or duo modes, squads fostered teamwork by letting players combine several playstyles — builders, snipers, and rushers — to form dynamic units.

This framework created memorable moments, ranging from clutch revives to coordinated assaults, reinforcing Fortnite’s cultural effect and prompting competitors like Apex Legends and Warzone to implement similar team-based features. The 4-player squad’s blend of chaos and friendship has kept loopers hooked throughout seasons, maps, and collaborations, cementing Fortnite’s global domination.

There have been recent rumors in the community, supported by reliable leakers, that Epic Games may be considering making drastic adjustments to this formula, which might alter the dynamics of the team in game modes like Fortnite OG and Blitz Royale, thanks to their tremendous success.

Fortnite Leak Reveals New 6-Player Squad Lobbies Coming to Popular Game Modes

The Fortnite community is once again excited as new leaks suggest Epic Games is creating 6-player squad modes, codenamed “Stacks,” for Fortnite OG and Blitz Royale, with potential expansion to ordinary Battle Royale.

This daring reimagining of the famous 4-player squad concept aims to heighten the chaos and teamwork that define Fortnite’s appeal. The leaked mode, which purportedly includes 78 players across 13 squads, adds a larger team dynamic while retaining the fast-paced intensity of Blitz Royale and the nostalgic charm of Fortnite OG, initially with building enabled.

The addition of 6-player squads to Blitz Royale, a 32-player, five-minute Zero Build mode meant for rapid battles, could provide strategic depth, particularly on the game’s limited map, which includes POIs such as Retail Row and Pleasant Park.

Leakers propose a non-mobile version of Blitz with bots disabled to improve competitive play. Fortnite OG’s 6-player mode, titled “Wacky Weekends,” is set to feature new modifiers, adding surprising fun to the classic experience. These modifications are consistent with Epic’s latest Blitz Royale expansion, which included themed loot pools and collaborations such as TMNT and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Given the popularity of Blitz Royale, the leaks have spurred rumors about permanent integration, though Epic has not confirmed this. Fans are excited about the potential of larger squads developing new tactics and dramatic moments, but some are concerned about matchmaking and balance. As Epic continues to innovate, the 6-player squad mode has the potential to reinvent Fortnite’s team-based history, combining familiarity with new mayhem.