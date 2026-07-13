Fortnite Players Could Finally Get a Free Football Toy, But There’s a Catch

There’s a small chance that everyone could get a free Football toy in Fortnite during the “Final Kickoff” event. This type of cosmetic has been around since Chapter 1 Season 5, but has seldom been given importance. However, with the FIFA World Cup Finals scheduled to go live on July 19, 2026, this might be the perfect opportunity to introduce another Toy.

Epic Games revealed upcoming Fortnite content for this week, and players spotted something unusual in the creative. A tiny football was placed next to the Striker Sprite. At first glance, it seems that it could be an item, but that’s not the case.

Based on what we know, the football showcased is a Creative Football Toy called Soccer Ball. It has remained unreleased since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Owing to this fact, many are under the assumption that this will be a free Football Toy in Fortnite that will be given to everyone.

Image Credit: Epic Games

While it can be argued that this is the perfect time to release the Free Football Toy in Fortnite, it may just be a backbling. Another freebie that players can earn is something similar to the Mobile Series Back Bling.

Besides, taking into account that Epic Games often gives out these types of cosmetics during events, it makes sense for them to follow the norm. As such, while it can indeed be a free Football Toy in Fortnite, the odds of it being a backbling are higher

We will get more information about what’s planned later this week. On the off chance that it’s not a Toy, don’t get yourself down, as there’s a lot more planned. The upcoming Shiny Hours will let you complete your collection of Gummy Sprites.

With a Spider-Man Sprite and Batman Sprite potentially coming soon, a free Football Toy in Fortnite is of little consequence in the grand scheme of things. There’s more to the game than just a potential cosmetic.

Let us know what you think this Football could be. Do you believe it could be a toy, or does it resemble a Back Bling?