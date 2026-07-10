Fortnite Is Getting an Arknights Endfield Collab and Perlica Skin Leads the Crossover

Fortnite Arknights Endfield Collab reveals that Perlica will be joining the Metaverse soon. She’s a 5-star Electric Caster Operator from Endfield Industries. Although we don’t have an anime or a gacha season in play at the moment, she’ll fit in well with other characters.

Perlica Will Headline Fortnite Arknights Endfield Collab as Gaming Legends Skin

For the Fortnite Arknights Endfield Collab, Perlica will be added to the game as part of the Gaming Legends Series. This comes as no surprise, but what is odd is that recent leaks were hinting towards a mini-season featuring Gaming Legends. Perhaps this is connected or a mere coincidence.

Image Credit: Hypergryph

Either way, you won’t have to wait too long for the Fortnite Arknights Endfield Collab. The Perlica Skin will be listed in the Item Shop on August 14, 2025. We’re yet to get any information about the price, but it should cost between 1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks. You’d best keep a V-Bucks Card ready to redeem at hand.

Keeping that aside, it is evident that Epic Games is once more eager to bring characters from Gacha video games to the Metaverse. The last major collab of this kind featured Kafka and Blade from Honkai Star Rail.

Given the trajectory of things, it won’t be too long before playable Liyue characters from Genshin Impact are added to the Metaverse. But for now, the Fortnite Arknights Endfield Collab will have to suffice.

At the moment, we don’t know if this collaboration will feature anything other than the Perlica Gaming Legends Series Outfit. We could see a Back Bling and/or Pickaxe as well. However, best not to jump to conclusions like the rumors stating Taylor Swift is coming to Fortnite.

That’s about everything we can tell you about the Fortnite Arknights Endfield Collab. We could get more details during the v41.20 update on July 16, 2026, but that’s only next week.

How do you feel about this latest gacha collaboration? Do you think it’s good for Fortnite, or would you rather see more original characters introduced?