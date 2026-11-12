Fortnite Players Call on Epic to “Increase the Odds” of Finding Pirate Shop Token

The Pirate Shop Token in Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season is one of the rarest “items” ever introduced to the game. Finding it is like winning the lottery while simultaneously sealing a Victory Royale in Unreal Rank. To put it mildly, those who get it are blessed by the RNG Gods, and those who don’t, well, it’s back to opening chests. This disparity has led to Fortnite players using the hashtag “IncreaseTheOdds” on social media, and it’s slowly gaining traction.

Fortnite Community Rallies for Better Pirate Token Odds

On November 12, 2026, veteran leaker FireMonkey posted on X shortly before the Fortnite downtime for update 43.10 ended, and it’s starting to gain a lot of support. The message was short and to the point: “#IncreaseTheOdds, please.” – Which resonates with the entire Fortnite community at this point in the Treasure Hunters Mini Season.

This comes after the Fortnite community is surely but slowly (including myself) losing their minds over not getting the Pirate Shop Token. Although Epic Games recently revealed the Pirate Shop Token’s drop rate in Fortnite Treasure Hunters, it’s just not good enough.

Despite it having a 1 in 137,500 chance of appearing in every single match, only a handful of players have gotten it. To put it into perspective, Typical Gamer reportedly opened 100,000 Treasure Hunt Chests in Fortnite and is yet to get the Pirate Token. He’s not alone in this frustration, as it’s affecting the entire community.

Image Credit: Epic Games

“Bots can open chests. You’re also fighting other players. Chests don’t have 100% spawn rates. No Pity System. Power Hours are 6 games max, and it decreases the odds by nothing, basically. You literally have better odds of being struck by lightning,” posted NotKokatsona on X. While this entire fiasco revolving around the drop rates of the Pirate Shop Token in Fortnite seems blown out of proportion, it gets worse.

Weekly Outfits that players can get for free, like the Solid Gold A$AP Rocky Fortnite skin, have a 1:1,562,500 odds of dropping. That’s a drop chance of 0.000064%, which is drastically higher than getting the rarest Sprite in Fortnite Treasure Hunters. Looking at the stats, the odds of being struck by lightning are actually better, at 0.0001%.

To be fair, Epic Games does improve the drop chance for the Pirate Shop Token and other cosmetics during Fortnite Treasure Hours. However, as previously mentioned, there’s barely enough time to make use of these boosts. This doesn’t even take into account players who aren’t active during Treasure Hours due to timezone differences. As such, a good chunk of the player base is going to miss out on better drop rates for the duration of the Mini Season.

On an ending note, with players tagging Fortnite Senior Director Chris Yu on social media, there could be some relief provided this weekend, but there’s no guarantee. All said and done, Epic Games is not obligated to tweak the drop chance for anything, including the Pirate Shop Token, since it’s free. With GTA 6 releasing on November 19, 2026, a chunk of the player base is going to shift to Leonida, abandoning hopes and hype for the Pirate Token in Fortnite Treasure Hunters.