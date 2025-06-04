Latest Fortnite Leak Hints at Utopia City POI and Superhero LTM for Next Season

With the Star Wars mini-season in full swing, the Fortnite leaks are already building hype for the next season. And as per some new leaks, Fortnite might be gearing up for an exciting superhero-themed Limited Time Mode (LTM) and a futuristic Utopia City POI. And if these early details hold any weight, fans could be looking at a high-tech city and a superpowered twist in gameplay soon.

Note: While Fortnite leaks are based on data mining and rumors, they are still not officially confirmed. So take all the leaks with a grain of salt. Also, major spoilers ahead.

Leaker @blortzen shared new discoveries that point to something big coming in a future update. One of the most notable leaks is described as a large futuristic city with tall buildings, possibly tied to a Utopia City POI. The leaker further said that the city will feature holographic billboards and underground labs, as well as a Hero Academy. Additionally, if you visit our official Fortnite Season 4 roadmap leaks, the upcoming season is a superhero collaboration.

Fortnite Leaks Reveal a Superhero Limited Time Event

Sources are also doubling down on the next Fortnite season, which is about mythics and utilities. Items like ‘Storm Juice’ are coming that will work similarly to the ‘Shadow Bomb’ from Chapter 1. With a Superhero Academy landmark, players may acquire new powers through the NPCs around the map. We will have to wait until the official teasers are here.

The same source also dug up info on a possible ‘Superhero LTM’ codenamed “MoonJade.” As per the rumors, this mode seems to involve players gaining powers throughout the match. For comparison, it will be much like the old Marvel Knockout mode.

Known Fortnite leaker @Loolo_WRLD confirmed it in their post, saying, “there should be a new LTM with mythic powers and melee weapons only, with no normal guns included.” Players are already hoping that Epic Games doesn’t scrap another LTM at the last minute.

Of course, none of this is confirmed yet, and Epic Games hasn’t commented on anything. Still, if these Fortnite leaks about the Superhero LTM and Utopia City POI turn out to be real, it could mean a massive change in tone and style for the next season. Stay tuned as more surprises could be just around the corner.