Fortnite Leak Reveals New Glider Release Mechanic for Faster Landings

Gliding has been a day one feature in Fortnite, and since that day, there has only been one way you could use it. Whether you take a glider from a jump pad or the battle bus, completing the full journey is a must. However, a new Fortnite leak suggests that Epic Games is experimenting with a “Release Glider” mechanic that could drastically change how players move through the map and how they survive.

According to well-known Fortnite leaker @Wensoing, the feature lets players open and then release their glider mid-air, something that hasn’t been possible in the game’s main modes before. Another familiar creator on X, @HYPEX, confirmed this with a new post.

How the New Fortnite Gliding Mechanic Could Work

While gliding has always been a key movement tool in Fortnite, it’s usually limited to launch pads, reboots, or certain special items like Rift-To-Gos. Letting players release their glider whenever they want could open up new movement strategies, but it comes with a big risk.

If players drop from too high without re-deploying, they’ll take fall damage or even be eliminated. This mechanic seems to be in early testing, and it’s unclear whether or when it will launch publicly. But if it does, it could shake up the early game and late-game fights in a big way.

This new gliding mechanic could give skilled players more control during rotations and aerial combat. However, you could end your match early if you make one wrong move. For now, Fortnite adding a glider release mechanic is just a part of the leaks. But if this feature rolls out in a future update, it’ll likely change how players think about vertical movement. It will add a high-skill layer to an already fast-paced game. With a gun-free Fortnite season rumor already, the game will definitely be a superhero fest soon.

What are your thoughts on Fortnite adding a glider release mechanic? Are you a fan of this Call of Duty Warzone-esque gliding method? Do tell us in the comments.