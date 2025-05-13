Epic Games CEO Wants ‘Fortnite’ Skins to Work in Roblox and Beyond

Fortnite has always been a powerhouse when it comes to blending gaming with pop culture. From blockbuster movie crossovers to anime and other game collaborations, Epic Games never misses a chance to make big partnership moves. Now, things might get even more interesting. Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney recently said he wants a future where Fortnite skins, especially the ones players pay for, can be used across platforms.

The statement came from an interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast, when Sweeney shared his idea of seeing an ecosystem where all your paid content stays with you, no matter where you play.

“We are left in a world where people can’t seamlessly move from game to game, bringing their friends and stuff. So the solution to this is to federate and connect all the systems together.”

He also said that the industry is held back by platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam, which keep their paid content separate from the players. During the interview, Sweeney also shared an idea on how to keep players together even if they are on different platforms.

He said, “All the players and all the different platforms can be recognized by their names. Put the ‘at’ sign in it so your Xbox names, or your Epic names, Steam names can all live together in a single space.” This could be a nice way to keep a player’s profile on the internet, linked to all their platforms.

Fortnite Skins in Other Games like Roblox and COD

Furthermore, he states that economic unification is one of the biggest challenges right now. The majority of the games share the idea that does not impact gameplay outcomes. While discussing the future goals for Fortnite, he said

That you could own an outfit in Fortnite, own an outfit in Roblox, and own the same outfit in maybe Call of Duty—and maybe a hundred or two hundred other games—and actually expect they would work together.

Fortnite Star Wars season is ongoing, and imagine if the Darth Vader skin you bought in Fortnite shows up in Call of Duty? In short, Epic Games’ CEO wants a world where you can buy skins in Fortnite and use it in Roblox or other games. It’s a pretty fascinating idea, right? Honestly, I’d love to see the cosmetics I buy carry over into other games, especially if they’re free-to-play and not packed with pay-to-win mechanics.

What do you think about using Fortnite skins in Roblox or other games? Share your thoughts in the comments below.