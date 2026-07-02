New Rating System in Fortnite Might Finally Save the Item Shop From Weekly Brainrot

Epic Games is developing a new rating system in Fortnite. This will supposedly allow users to rate the listed cosmetics in the Item Shop in real time. Considering some cosmetics are pure Brainrot (and are rather disliked), such as Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Skibidi Toilet Back Bling, this feedback could be implemented to streamline future offerings.

Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming Item Shop Cosmetic Rating Feature

Trusted leaker KroweMoh shared the info on X about a Fortnite Item Shop Cosmetic Rating feature that is in the works at Epic. We don’t quite know how far along development has progressed. However, it is being speculated that it will function similarly to the system used by Fortnite.GG.

This site allows players to rate cosmetics, among other things, such as helping to find Campfire Locations in Fortnite. For the upcoming new rating system in Fortnite, we can assume that a rating (in percentage) will be present below each cosmetic. This will let players see how good or bad the cosmetic item is and perhaps even sway the opinion of others.

Image Credit: Twitter/Krowe_moh

As and when players vote, we could see the rating get updated. Much like Fortnite.GG, the rating system in Fortnite, may allow players to use emojis to rate or vote for cosmetics. Based on the type of emojis used, players should get a rough or general idea of how popular or unfavourable the cosmetic is. Keep in mind that this should not discourage you from purchasing a cosmetic you may want. After all, it’s your hard-earned V-Bucks.

On the flip side of things, the new rating system for the Item Shop may be limited to the individual user. Ratings will not be pooled and shown to others. This may be data that only Epic Games has access to and will use to fine-tune future cosmetic items.

Perhaps the team that decides who/what goes into the Item Shop will make better decisions based on this data. If nothing else, players will spend additional time in the Item Shop, leading to the purchase of items such as the upcoming DC Summer Skins.

What do you think about the upcoming new rating system in Fortnite? Do you think it should be visible to everyone and help drive opinion, or should data be limited to the developers? Let us know in the comments below.