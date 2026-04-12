Fortnite Showdown Roadmap Reveals Two New Acts and Season Ending Live Event

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 has been going strong so far, being one of the most content-rich seasons the game has seen in a while. With Act 1 of the Rivalries event concluding, Epic has provided players with a new Fortnite Showdown roadmap, giving them a glimpse into what the rest of the season will bring. The devs even confirmed details about an end-of-season live event that will supposedly conclude the Dark Voyager storyline.

Fortnite Showdown Roadmap Features a REDACTED Act 3 and Season End Live Event

According to the Showdown Roadmap, shared by Epic on the official Fortnite X account, the Fortnite Showdown Rivalries event is divided into the following four acts:

Act 1 – Rise of the King

Act 2 – The Elites

Act 3 – [REDACTED]

Epilogue – End of Season Live Event

Image Credit: Epic Games

Act 1 of the Rivalries event has already concluded, bringing items like the Ice King vault key and The Seven Compound vault key to the loot pool. Team Ice King managed to emerge victorious in Act 1 of the tournament, beating Team Foundation with an extremely small margin.

The Fortnite Showdown Roadmap reveals the next stage, Act 2 of the Showdown Rivalry event, as being focused on The Elites. This was already confirmed with the announcement of the Fortnite Reload Elite Stronghold update, bringing characters like Zadie and Daigo back into the storyline.

However, the Fortnite Showdown Roadmap’s most interesting aspect comes from Act 3, which is titled [REDACTED] as of now. This could mean many things, and many speculate that Act 3 could revolve around the Fortnite Overwatch collaboration. The crossover with Blizzard’s hero shooter franchise was originally a part of the Showdown Battle Pass, but was seemingly removed after leaks spoiled the collaboration. Now, Epic might be gearing up to finally bring Tracer and the gang to the Fortnite island with Act 3 of the event.

Finally, the Showdown Roadmap provides confirmation that Chapter 7 Season 2 will have a season-ending Fortnite live event. It is currently unknown what exactly will transpire during this live event. However, players can expect a map-altering event, with important characters like The Foundation, the Ice King, and the Dark Voyager playing key roles.

Are you excited about the future of the Fortnite Showdown event? Which team are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments below!