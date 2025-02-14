Fisch Volcano Eruption Live Event Start Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

If you are already playing Fisch regularly, you might know that a major update is right around the corner. However, before the Fisch Mariana’s Veil update arrives, the game will witness its first live event. So, if you do not want to miss out on it, here is a list of Fisch Volcano Eruption live event start times for all regions, including a dedicated countdown timer.

Fisch Volcano Eruption Live Event Start Time

The Fisch Volcano Eruption live event will start on February 15, 2025, at 5:00 AM PT. An event countdown was added to the game in the Fisch Valentine’s update to remind players to be in the game during that time. Having a hard time converting the time? Here is a complete list of the Fisch Volcano Eruption event times for other regions:

US (East) : 8:00 AM PT, February 15

: 8:00 AM PT, February 15 Brazil : 10:00 AM BRT, February 15

: 10:00 AM BRT, February 15 Europe : 2:00 PM CET, February 15

: 2:00 PM CET, February 15 Russia : 4:00 PM MSK, February 15

: 4:00 PM MSK, February 15 India : 6:30 PM IST, February 15

: 6:30 PM IST, February 15 Philippines : 9:00 PM Manila Time, February 15

: 9:00 PM Manila Time, February 15 China : 9:00 PM CST, February 15

: 9:00 PM CST, February 15 Japan : 10:00 PM JST, February 15

: 10:00 PM JST, February 15 Australia : 12:00 AM AEDT, February 16

: 12:00 AM AEDT, February 16 New Zealand: 2:00 AM NZDT, February 16

Fisch Volcano Eruption Live Event Countdown Timer

Want to join in the hype? Do not worry. We have added a countdown timer for the event below. Let’s count on the live event together and witness the update live in Fisch. Remember that there is no maintenance break, so you can join the game before the timer starts. Ensure you have the Fisch codes handy for a quick boost of your cash and baits.

Fisch Volcano Eruption Live Event Starts In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The event has started, Enjoy the new update

While there are no concrete details on what exactly we will be getting, a massive revamp of the Roslit Bay volcano region is visible in the current game. I assume we will get some additional regions, some new fish, and possibly other preparing items before the major update arrives.

Are you attending the Fisch Volcano Eruption Live Event? Do tell us in the comments below.