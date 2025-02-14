Fisch Volcano Eruption Live Event Start Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- Fisch will host its inaugural live event within the game with the Volcano Eruption scheduled for February 15, 2025, at 5:00 AM PT.
- The Volcano Eruption will take place while players are actively engaged in the game, eliminating the need for a disruptive maintenance break.
- The eruption will drastically alter the Roslit Bay Volcano region, introducing new challenges before the Mariana's Veil update.
If you are already playing Fisch regularly, you might know that a major update is right around the corner. However, before the Fisch Mariana’s Veil update arrives, the game will witness its first live event. So, if you do not want to miss out on it, here is a list of Fisch Volcano Eruption live event start times for all regions, including a dedicated countdown timer.
Fisch Volcano Eruption Live Event Start Time
The Fisch Volcano Eruption live event will start on February 15, 2025, at 5:00 AM PT. An event countdown was added to the game in the Fisch Valentine’s update to remind players to be in the game during that time. Having a hard time converting the time? Here is a complete list of the Fisch Volcano Eruption event times for other regions:
- US (East): 8:00 AM PT, February 15
- Brazil: 10:00 AM BRT, February 15
- Europe: 2:00 PM CET, February 15
- Russia: 4:00 PM MSK, February 15
- India: 6:30 PM IST, February 15
- Philippines: 9:00 PM Manila Time, February 15
- China: 9:00 PM CST, February 15
- Japan: 10:00 PM JST, February 15
- Australia: 12:00 AM AEDT, February 16
- New Zealand: 2:00 AM NZDT, February 16
Fisch Volcano Eruption Live Event Countdown Timer
Want to join in the hype? Do not worry. We have added a countdown timer for the event below. Let’s count on the live event together and witness the update live in Fisch. Remember that there is no maintenance break, so you can join the game before the timer starts. Ensure you have the Fisch codes handy for a quick boost of your cash and baits.
The event has started, Enjoy the new update
While there are no concrete details on what exactly we will be getting, a massive revamp of the Roslit Bay volcano region is visible in the current game. I assume we will get some additional regions, some new fish, and possibly other preparing items before the major update arrives.
Are you attending the Fisch Volcano Eruption Live Event? Do tell us in the comments below.