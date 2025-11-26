First Trailer of DCU’s Lanterns Hints Towards an Unusual DC Debut

When it comes to DC fans of Superman, Batman, The Flash, or Cyborg, they have had the privilege of seeing good adaptations of their favorite heroes in live-action. However, when it comes to Green Lantern fans, they have not been so lucky, and James Gunn seems to have addressed this with his upcoming DCU series Lanterns. This series will bring in a star-studded cast as the galactic peacekeepers, and it has now come to light that the first trailer of DCU’s Lanterns has been showcased to a limited number of people, and it hints at a DC character we have never seen in live action and, honestly, never expected to.

DCU’s Lanterns Trailer Showcased

Image Credit: DC Comics (via Amazon)

The first trailer of DCU’s Lanterns was displayed at the HBO Upfront event on November 25, 2025, in São Paulo. Multiple media outlets have reported several details about the clip featuring the lead cast of Kyle Cahandler and Aaron Pierre.

According to multiple sources, the trailer shows that Hal Jordan and John Stuart have been training for months, and Hal Jordan is somewhat of a substitute teacher to John. However, in the entire clip, we did not get to see them suit up in their Green Lantern uniforms, but there was one interesting development.

In the trailer, there was a mention of a Squirrel Green Lantern who is most probably Ch’p, but the thing to note here is that Ch’p is not really a squirrel, but hails from the planet of H’liven, and is an alien lifeform that closely resembles squirrels.

With this hint, there is a possibility that we could finally get to see this furry little Green Lantern on our screen in live-action for the very first time. So, let’s wait and see what DC Studios has in store for us.