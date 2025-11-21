DCU’s Lanterns Series Delayed to Summer 2026

2026 is packed with multiple releases from the world of superheroes. Whether you are a DC fan or a Marvel fan, you will be thoroughly entertained throughout the year. However, the fun might begin a little late for DCU fans, as the first outing from the studios for 2026, Lanterns, has been delayed to a new release date, and here is everything you need to know about this new update.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Previously, Warner Bros. Discovery told us that the show will debut in early 2026. However, in a recent update from the Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, Casey Bloys, it has been confirmed that Lanterns will premiere by the end of Summer 2026. Because of this shift in release date, the first outing from the DCU in 2026 will be Supergirl, which will release on June 26, 2026.

Considering we don’t have the exact release date right now for Lanterns TV series, but since HBO claims it to be a late Summer 2026 release, it could be released alongside Clayface, but we will need more details to be certain of it. The production of Lanterns began as early as February 2025, with James Gunn, Peter Safran, James Hawes, and Ron Schmidt as executive producers, and the show will consist of 8 episodes in total.

As far as we know about the show, Lanterns will be more like a detective story where we will see two Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stuart, played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, respectively. This series will also bring us the return of Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion on our screens after he won hearts worldwide in Superman (2025). So let’s wait for the show to be released, and if we get a lead on the exact release date, we will let you guys know ASAP.