DC Crime, a Fictional True Crime Show Hosted by Jimmy Olsen, in the Works

While the Big Blue aka Superman won over the world and gave DC Studios the revival it desperately needed, Jimmy Olsen developed a fanbase of his own. Never before in live-action has Jimmy Olsen been portrayed in all his glory, and now that it has been done, fans can’t get enough of the character. It looks like DC Studios got a whiff of the love people have for this character and decided to give him his own show. A new TV show titled DC Crime, a fictional true crime series hosted by Jimmy Olsen, is set to air on HBO Max.

The First Season of DC Crime Will Bring in a Familiar Face

Image Credit: DC Studios (via X/Superman)

As reported by Variety, DC Crime will be a docuseries set in the world of DC, hosted by Jimmy Olsen. However, the interesting thing here is that the first season of DC Crime will feature a villain we have known for quite some time, but mostly in the pages of comic books and animation.

It has been reported that the first season of DC Crime will bring us Gorilla Grodd, a villain mostly associated with The Flash. Gorilla Grodd made his debut in 1959 in DC Comics and has had multiple appearances in CW’s Arrow-Verse, mostly in The Flash.

The upcoming show will be written by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault with involvement from James Gunn and Peter Safran as executive producers. Galen Vaisman from DC Studios will be overseeing production. Considering that Yacenda and Perrault have mockumentary shows such as “American Vandal” under their belt, we can be almost certain that this one is going to turn out to be pretty good.

So, let’s wait and see what comes our way as the show releases on HBO Max in the future.