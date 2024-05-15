First Look at The Last of Us Season 2 Revealed; Slated to Release in 2025

I have always been highly skeptical of video games being adapted into TV shows or movies but The Last of Us released in 2023 changed that perspective of mine. This series starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie was probably one of the best shows I have ever seen. Now we all know that The Last of Us season 2 is in production and now we have the first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey from the sets of The Last of Us Season 2. Pedro Pascal and @BellaRamsey in #TheLastOfUs Season 2, now in production.



Coming to @HBO and @StreamOnMax in 2025. pic.twitter.com/g8khQYhzoX— Max (@StreamOnMax) May 15, 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation held on Wednesday revealed two pictures where we see Ellie as a grown-up and a much more sinister-looking Joel. The first season ended on a rather sad note where we see Joel collapsing to his injuries.

A lot of people assume that Joel might die because that is what happens in The Last of Us Part 2 (video game). However, now it’s confirmed that he is alive and might stay that way for a while. Characters seen in the first season will be reprising their roles, namely, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Joel’s brother, and Rutina Wesley as Joel’s sister-in-law Maria. The show will stream on HBO Max.

The cast of The Last of Us Season 2 is currently filming the show in Vancouver and the show is set to make a release in 2025. As of now, we do not have an exact release date for The Last of Us Season 2 but we will keep you updated as soon as we get our hands on some information. Till then, stay tuned!