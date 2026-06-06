Bandai Namco’s New Gundam Game ‘Rogue Orbit’ is Coming in 2027

Mech games have made a return to popularity in recent years, with Armored Core VI creating a standard. But the original mech game is finally arriving with Bandai Namco’s latest entry to Gundam games, named Rogue Orbit. Here is everything you need to know about Gundam Rogue Orbit, announced at Summer Game Fest 2026.

Rogue Orbit is Bandai Namco’s Latest Entry in the Gundam Universe

Gundam Rogue Orbit is set to release in 2027. Sadly, only the release window has been announced, and we still don’t have an official release date for the game. With that said, this is going to be the latest entry to the Gundam universe after a long time and is expected to be the staple mech game of the coming days. We did get a sneak peek at the gameplay trailer, showcasing strong mech action with massive enemies and a ton of high-explosive arsenal at the player’s disposal.

The gameplay initially reveals a female character, who will likely act as the operator for the player, guiding them in the game. But the highlight was the actual gameplay part, which showcased a ton of action with the Gundam suit taking on multiple enemies while zooming through the air.

Now, whether Gundam Rogue Orbit is going to be a multiplayer or a single-player narrative-driven game is yet unknown. I personally would love to have some multiplayer elements, as nothing feels better than doing PvP with large mechs. However, I would still be fine with a single-player narrative experience.

One thing I would desperately want in the game is the ability to swap in different mech parts and have complete freedom to create my own Gundam in the game. Hopefully, we do get such freedom in the game, especially as both Armored Core VI and Mecha Break have done it already.

What’s your opinion on the Gundam Rogue Orbit? Tell us all about your take on the game’s trailer in the comments section below.