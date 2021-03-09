Facebook has been trying to unify its platforms and services by integrating new sharing features into its apps. As a result, the company recently revealed that it is testing a new feature in India. It lets creators share their Instagram Reels directly on their Facebook accounts.

Now, for the uninitiated, Reels is a relatively new TikTok-like platform integrated into Instagram. It lets users create short, 30-second videos to share on the platform. Other users can then consume them in a vertical video-feed, much like in the now-banned-in-India app TikTok.

So, in this test, Indian creators will get the option to share their Instagram Reels on their Facebook news feed. This way, they will not be limited to just Instagram. They will be able to share their short videos with a wider audience.

“In India, we’re testing the ability for Instagram creators to choose to have their Reels recommended on Facebook… creators can reach new audiences and people can create and discover more entertaining content,” a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters.

Apart from the Facebook-Reels integration, the company added that it is currently working on a similar feature for its main app. It is being tested with a limited set of users right now. This feature will enable you to record short videos via the main Facebook app and not rely solely on Instagram.