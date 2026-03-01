Home > News > GTA 6 Pre-Orders and Price Could Be Revealed Soon As PlayStation Title IDs Surface

GTA 6 Pre-Orders and Price Could Be Revealed Soon As PlayStation Title IDs Surface

GTA 6 Pre order leak
Image Credit: Rockstar Gams
In Short
  • Rockstar Games has added new GTA 6 title cards to the PlayStation database.
  • This indicates that Rockstar is slowly preparing the GTA 6 store page, likely for a new announcement.
  • It is expected that the announcement will be about GTA 6 pre-orders.

As we inch closer to November, Rockstar is slowly preparing its biggest game release in years. GTA 6 is expected to face no further delays and should release on 19th November, but the game studio has yet to announce pre-orders. With less than nine months left for the video game’s release, pre-orders should have gone live by now. Thankfully, we finally have new information suggesting that GTA 6 pre-orders may go live soon.

Rockstar Prepares for GTA 6 Pre-Orders and Price Reveal

GTA 6 title IDs have been added to the PlayStation database, according to @PlayStationSize on X. The account says that they expect Rockstar to announce ‘something about the game soon, probably the start of pre-orders.’

Title IDs in the PlayStation database generally mean different regions or editions. Different regions have separate Title IDs, while all editions share the same ID.

GTA 6 Pre-orders leak
Image Credit: X (screenshot by Sanmay / Beebom)

With less than a year left until the game’s release and mere months before its previous release date, the pre-orders should have gone live already, compared with other game launches of this scale.

Also Read: GTA 6 Marketing Will Kick Off This Summer, Physical Editions On Sale At Launch

However, Rockstar Games has a history of announcing pre-orders late, as RDR2 pre-orders were announced only four months before the game’s release. Still, this new leak is a good sign that Rockstar is slowly fleshing out the store, which can only mean that they are preparing to announce something major in the coming days, hopefully the long-awaited GTA 6 pre-orders.

So, let’s keep our fingers crossed and wait for any official announcement from Rockstar Games on GTA 6 pre-orders. The last trailer was released almost 9 months ago, so the GTA 6 trailer 3 has also been long overdue. Gamers are starving for more information about the game.

Though there is a drought of leaks, news like this is sustaining us for the time being, including the recent GTA 6 song list. That said, the internet is currently filled with unsubstantiated rumors about the game, and we at Beebom are trying to act as a filter to only pass credible information to you. So, keep following us for more GTA 6 leaks.

What’s your opinion on GTA 6 pre-orders? Do you think Rockstar Games is planning to announce it soon? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

