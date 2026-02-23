GTA 6 to Cost $80? Game Listing on Loaded Raises Concerns on Premium Price Tag

There’s been no shortage of speculation around the GTA 6 price, especially in lieu of an official confirmation from Rockstar. With most AAA releases adopting a $70 base price, there’s no doubt that the cost of the next Grand Theft Auto will fall in a similar range. However, fans and analysts alike are bracing for an $80+ price tag, citing the game’s unmatched scope and scale as potential reasons.

While we won’t learn about GTA 6’s official cost until pre-orders kick off, there’s been a small break in the case, courtesy of third-party retailer Loaded (formerly known as CD Keys). The website was recently updated with a listing for GTA 6, along with a price that seems to confirm initial estimates around the subject.

GTA 6 to Cost $80 At Launch as Third-Party Retailer Posts Pre-Order Listings Online

According to the GTA 6 listing on Loaded, the game looks set to be priced at $80. It’s worth noting that this figure is a placeholder and not based on official information from Rockstar itself. Additionally, the listing previously displayed a price tag of $89.99, but it has been lowered in the past few hours.

Image Credit: Loaded.com

Now, what’s quite interesting is that one of the two listings posted on the website is for PC, where the game can be played via Rockstar Games Launcher and costs $84.19. The second listing is for Xbox Series X|S, where the game cost rises significantly to $124.19.

If this does end up being the actual pricing, there won’t be much surprise within the community. AAA publishers such as Nintendo and Microsoft are slowly pivoting to an $80 pricing convention for their biggest releases, with prime examples being Mario Kart: World and the Outer Worlds 2 (before fan backlash forced a reduction).

Given GTA 6’s extravagant development and marketing costs, it would make sense for Rockstar to charge a premium. And when you consider the studio’s pedigree, most fans will likely be happy to shell out 80 bucks on the latest GTA game. In fact, some players might just be relieved that the game doesn’t end up costing $100, as previous GTA 6 pricing rumors have suggested.

What’s more interesting is the effect an $80 price could have on the game’s earnings. According to a GTA 6 revenue forecast from Konvoy Ventures, the title could rake in $2 billion on day one itself, which could rise to $6.8 billion within two months. This trajectory could secure its status as the highest-selling video game of all time, a position it is likely to hold on to for years to come.

With all that being said, what do you think the official GTA 6 price will be? Let us know in the comments below.