Everything Coming to Marvel Rivals Season 3.5: Blade, New Team-Ups, Maps and Game Modes

Marvel Rivals is experiencing a surge of excitement as Season 3 keeps fans hooked to their screens with spectacular superhero showdowns. NetEase and Marvel Games have created a season overflowing with new Symbiote skins, enhanced hero abilities, and an iconic lore that has the community excited.

Fans are complimenting the season’s design while speculating about what comes next. The upcoming Season 3.5 update, planned to debut on August 8, 2025, promises to shake up the battlefield with a new meta and content. Rumors of new features and prospective roster expansions have prompted widespread enthusiasm, with players hoping NetEase will build on Season 3’s success.

The developers’ commitment to responding to user criticism, including changes to gameplay balance and player behavior mechanics, has only fueled the excitement. As Season 3 continues to dominate, all eyes are on the horizon for Season 3.5, so here’s what we know so far about the mid-season update.

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Early Patch Notes Bring Blade and New Gameplay Changes

Blade Finally Arrives As A Duelist

Blade is finally joining the Marvel Rivals roster as a Duelist hero in Season 3.5. The hero will be added to the game on August 8, as soon as the servers are live, and players will be able to play as the Daywalker for free.

According to the devs, Blade will be equipped with his iconic Shotgun and Ancestral Sword, with a special Sword of Dracula. He can use his shotgun to damage enemies from mid-to-close range and reduce their healing over time, thanks to his unique bloodline and mastery of combat.

Players can then use his Ancestral Sword and awaken the Dhampir bloodline to slice through enemies effortlessly. His ultimate draws the legendary Sword of Dracula, where he can dash through enemies and leave a trail behind that deals damage over time to enemies.

New Team-Up Abilities Added and Reworked

Three heroes are being added to the Team-Up abilities in the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update. Iron Fist joins Luna Snow and Hawkeye, boosting Luna’s health by channeling his inner Chi energy.

Star Lord joins Rocket Network and makes perfect use of Rocket’s beacon to teleport himself to another position and flank enemies effortlessly. And finally, Blade joins Cloak and Dagger and Moon Knight in Lunar Force, which makes him invisible in a certain area so he can launch a surprise attack on his enemies.

Alongside that, two team-up abilities, Guardian Revival and Atlas Bond, are being removed as the heroes have been shuffled with other characters. Two new Team-Up abilities are also added to the mix. Duality Dance, featuring Luna Snow and Adam Warlock, and Vibrant Vitality, featuring Loki, Mantis, and Groot – the perfect healing trio.

New Map and Game Mode

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 will also bring a new game mode called Resource Rumble, which will initially be added in Quick Play matchmaking, but will eventually expand into Competitive playlists with player feedback.

The game mode will go live on August 22, 2025, and will feature a brand new Throne of Knull map that players will be able to dive into for a limited time. The look of the map and gameplay structure for the new mode are yet to be revealed and will soon be announced in a future post.

Competitive and Moderation Changes

Marvel Rivals has announced that all in-game voice chat will now be automatically screened by the system with human review, and offenders will receive bans and stricter actions. Furthermore, players who abandon their team in a competitive match will receive longer bans from Ranked mode and will face bigger point reductions.

To compensate the players who are stuck with the overpowered opponent team will receive points compensation and relief to make the gameplay fair for everyone. Additionally, Surrenders now requires one less vote than the remaining teammates. If in case a teammate leaves the match accidentally due to system or network issues, they can appeal the ban and will receive quicker resolution to their appeal.

That’s everything coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 3.5. We’ll keep you updated with the latest patch notes and hero nerfs and buffs as soon as they arrive. Until then, let us know in the comments what makes you the most excited for the next season?