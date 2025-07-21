Marvel Rivals Players Discover Next Level Emote Hack That Shouldn’t Be Possible

Marvel Rivals continues to attract thousands of gamers with its collection of bright cosmetic skins inspired by iconic Marvel films and comics, featuring over 211 costumes and 18 chromas for its 40 playable heroes. The in-game store, which offers a mix of free and premium items, entices players with exclusive skins, emotes, and bundles that are frequently linked to the Battle Pass or Combat Chest.

High-rarity skins, such as those in the Premium Edition, include unique features like additional sound effects, but their high cost, which can go up to 1,200 Chrono Tokens for a full set, has prompted gamers to explore hacky solutions to obtain them. When that doesn’t work, they use mods and emotes to equip unofficial cosmetics that often lead them to a ban.

However, some creative geniuses have found solutions to bypass the skin-exclusive emotes so they are now able to use it with even just a default skin for that character. Here’s how.

Marvel Rivals Players Find Ways to Use Skin-Exclusive Emotes With Any Hero Skin

Players have discovered a new workaround in Marvel Rivals that allows them to use skin-exclusive emotes on any skin by binding them to a key, as shown in a video shared by RivalsAssembled. This workaround allows emotes such as Jeff the Land Shark’s Cohesive Cling to be performed even by Jeff’s default, thus eliminating the need to use the Devouring Duo costume claimed from the Season 3 Battle Pass.

The emote workaround contributes to players finding workarounds to make the most out of a cosmetic item by providing a simple solution in comparison to other approaches, where they claim skins from platform-specific downloads like the Scarlet Spider skin for PlayStation users.

Some players who tried this workaround shared their experience, where one user wrote, “It’ll take some work and a tweak here and there, but I really hope this gets added officially someday.” On the other hand some users claimed this was already a feature in the game, long before the latest Season 3 was released.

Have you used this workaround yet with any of the other Marvel Rivals skins? Let us know below in the comments.