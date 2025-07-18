Marvel Rivals Fans Believe This Outdated Feature Seriously Needs to Go

Marvel Rivals has swiftly gained a dedicated fanbase thanks to its dynamic 6v6 action, recognizable Marvel characters, and strategic depth. Many fans, especially long-time Overwatch fans, are flocking to Rivals for its unique take on the hero shooter genre.

The game’s lack of a role queue, destructible locations, and character ban system provides a level of freedom and strategy that many players believe Overwatch 2 lacks. Players are often seen praising Rivals for its rewarding learning curve and chaotic, fun-focused team clashes.

With 35 heroes and counting, Rivals uses its rich Marvel IP to keep players engaged, whereas Overwatch 2’s limited 5v5 format and rigorous role system may feel restricting to some. As Marvel Rivals grows in popularity, it is evident that players are drawn to the game’s lively, unpredictable battles. Despite their affection, players are becoming frustrated with a core feature, which they find clumsy and unintuitive, and thus are clamoring for a simpler solution for a fast-paced experience.

Marvel Rivals Fans Want the Hero Wheel Replaced With a Faster Pick System

Marvel Rivals has won over fans with its dynamic hero shooter gameplay, but players are becoming increasingly frustrated with the hero selection wheel and insta-lock issues. The present wheel interface, while visually beautiful, is clumsy and time-consuming, especially with a growing roster of 40 heroes.

Players say that navigating the wheel to select their favorite heroes, such as Doctor Strange or Spider-Man, is slow, resulting in missed opportunities when teammates insta-lock popular duelists like Hela and Iron Man. This problem is worsened in competitive matchups, as strategists and vanguards are frequently overlooked, forcing players into support roles owing to quick DPS insta-locks.

Fans have instead suggested a streamlined UI similar to Overwatch’s roster grid, which displays all characters at a glance for easy picking. They argue that this will lessen insta-lock mayhem and increase accessibility, particularly as the hero pool grows. Most players echo this opinion, with fans remembering Overwatch’s simple hero selection screen and begging Marvel Rivals developers to implement a comparable, user-friendly approach to improve the pre-match experience.